ajc logo
X

Snellville Shiloh escapes close call with Cumming West Forsyth

Sports
By Sports Bot
56 minutes ago

Snellville Shiloh swapped jabs before dispatching Cumming West Forsyth 54-46 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 23, Snellville Shiloh squared off with Hoschton Mill Creek in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day
9h ago
The Latest

White Cass clips Marietta Walker in tight tilt
55m ago
Douglas Coffee overpowers Bainbridge in thorough fashion
55m ago
Bent but not broken: Covington Eastside weathers scare to dispatch Cincinnati Mt. Healthy
55m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
6h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
5h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top