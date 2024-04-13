Sports

Folkston Charlton County shuts out Homerville Clinch County

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Folkston Charlton County’s defense throttled Homerville Clinch County, resulting in a 14-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 12.

Recently on April 2, Folkston Charlton County squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a baseball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

