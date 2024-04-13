Boys Baseball Roundup – April 12, 2024

Atlanta Westlake overwhelms Smyrna Campbell

Atlanta Westlake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Smyrna Campbell 9-4 at Smyrna Campbell High on April 12 in Georgia baseball action.

Folkston Charlton County shuts out Homerville Clinch County

Folkston Charlton County’s defense throttled Homerville Clinch County, resulting in a 14-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 12.

Recently on April 2, Folkston Charlton County squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a baseball game.

Franklin Heard County tops Barnesville Lamar County

Franklin Heard County handed Barnesville Lamar County a tough 7-3 loss on April 12 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 2, Franklin Heard County faced off against Temple.

Guyton South Effingham shuts out Springfield Effingham County

Guyton South Effingham’s defense throttled Springfield Effingham County, resulting in a 9-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball on April 12.

Recently on April 1, Guyton South Effingham squared off with Brunswick Glynn in a baseball game.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis pushes over Sylvester Worth County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis grabbed an 8-4 victory at the expense of Sylvester Worth County in Georgia high school baseball action on April 12.

Jesup Wayne County earns solid win over Savannah Benedictine Military

Jesup Wayne County collected a solid win over Savannah Benedictine Military in an 8-5 verdict on April 12 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 5, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Jesup Wayne County took on Savannah Islands on April 5 at Savannah Islands High School.

Kennesaw Mountain bests Marietta Osborne

Kennesaw Mountain dominated Marietta Osborne 19-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 12.

In recent action on April 5, Marietta Osborne faced off against Hiram and Kennesaw Mountain took on Marietta Dominion Christian on April 8 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Lilburn Parkview overpowers Lawrenceville Archer in thorough fashion

Lilburn Parkview controlled the action to earn an impressive 15-1 win against Lawrenceville Archer in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 12.

In recent action on April 2, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Winder-Barrow.

Marietta Pope earns stressful win over Johns Creek

Marietta Pope finally found a way to top Johns Creek 3-2 on April 12 in Georgia baseball action.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian earns solid win over Milton Cambridge

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian knocked off Milton Cambridge 7-3 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 12.

Recently on April 5, Milton Cambridge squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a baseball game.

Roberta Crawford County defense stifles Temple

Defense dominated as Roberta Crawford County pitched a 10-0 shutout of Temple for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Temple High on April 12.

In recent action on April 2, Temple faced off against Franklin Heard County and Roberta Crawford County took on Woodbury Flint River on April 5 at Roberta Crawford County High School.

Sandersville Washington County records thin win against Wrightsville Johnson County

Sandersville Washington County finally found a way to top Wrightsville Johnson County 4-3 during this Georgia baseball game on April 12.

In recent action on April 1, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Gibson Glascock Consolidated and Sandersville Washington County took on Augusta Butler on March 28 at Augusta Butler High School.

Suwanee Lambert denies Alpharetta Denmark’s challenge

Suwanee Lambert notched a win against Alpharetta Denmark 10-7 on April 12 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 5, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Alpharetta Denmark took on Cumming South Forsyth on April 8 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Trion shuts out Trenton Dade County

Trion’s defense throttled Trenton Dade County, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 12.

Recently on April 4, Trion squared off with Rome Armuchee in a baseball game.

Warner Robins Houston County pockets slim win over Leesburg Lee County

Warner Robins Houston County finally found a way to top Leesburg Lee County 4-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 12.

In recent action on March 29, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Houston County took on Douglasville Alexander on April 5 at Douglasville Alexander High School.

