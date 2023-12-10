Boys Basketball Roundup – December 9, 2023

Recently on Nov. 30, Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off with Covington Alcovy in a basketball game.

Augusta Westside earns narrow win over North Augusta

Augusta Westside finally found a way to top North Augusta 59-58 during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

North Augusta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Augusta Westside as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Yellow Jackets would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 30-26 lead on the Patriots.

North Augusta enjoyed a 51-45 lead over Augusta Westside to start the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Patriots won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

Birmingham G.W. Carver tops Atlanta Carver

Birmingham G.W. Carver handled Atlanta Carver 61-35 in an impressive showing in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Blue Ridge Fannin County overcomes Ellijay Gilmer

Blue Ridge Fannin County notched a win against Ellijay Gilmer 52-42 at Ellijay Gilmer High on Dec. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Carrollton Central dominates Roanoke Handley

Carrollton Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Roanoke Handley 68-36 Saturday for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Carrollton Central High on Dec. 9.

Columbus denies Columbus Jordan’s challenge

Columbus grabbed a 67-55 victory at the expense of Columbus Jordan in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Columbus Carver bests Montgomery Carver

Columbus Carver recorded a big victory over Montgomery Carver 75-46 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Danielsville Madison County narrowly defeats Elberton Elbert County

Danielsville Madison County notched a win against Elberton Elbert County 53-43 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Elberton Elbert County High on Dec. 9.

Fayetteville Whitewater delivers statement win over Southwest Atlanta Christian

It was a tough night for Southwest Atlanta Christian which was overmatched by Fayetteville Whitewater in this 77-22 verdict.

Hephzibah claims victory against Graniteville Midland Valley

Hephzibah pushed past Graniteville Midland Valley for a 63-48 win for a South Carolina boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Hiram outlasts Douglasville South Paulding

Hiram eventually beat Douglasville South Paulding 65-47 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Lilburn Berkmar holds off Marietta Osborne

Lilburn Berkmar finally found a way to top Marietta Osborne 50-48 on Dec. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Marietta collects victory over Woodstock

Marietta handed Woodstock a tough 55-45 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

McDonough Union Grove earns solid win over Powder Springs Hillgrove

McDonough Union Grove eventually beat Powder Springs Hillgrove 45-34 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Powder Springs Hillgrove High on Dec. 9.

Monroe Area pushes over Winder-Barrow

Monroe Area handed Winder-Barrow a tough 41-29 loss in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 9.

Rocky River Lutheran West earns solid win over Atlanta Douglass

Rocky River Lutheran West collected a solid win over Atlanta Douglass in an 80-62 verdict on Dec. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Savannah Beach dominates Savannah Christian in convincing showing

Savannah Beach dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-29 win over Savannah Christian in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Savannah Country Day narrowly defeats Ludowici Long County

Savannah Country Day knocked off Ludowici Long County 46-35 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Suwanee Lambert squeezes past Canton Creekview

Suwanee Lambert posted a narrow 64-59 win over Canton Creekview on Dec. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Bowdon comes up short in matchup with Tallapoosa Haralson County

Tallapoosa Haralson County collected a solid win over Bowdon in a 52-37 verdict on Dec. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Trion claims victory against Roswell Fellowship Christian

Trion collected a solid win over Roswell Fellowship Christian in a 63-49 verdict in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Vidalia outlasts Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Vidalia handed Twin City Emanuel County Institute a tough 48-32 loss in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 9.

