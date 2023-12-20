Boys Basketball Roundup – December 19, 2023

Recently on Dec. 12, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with Homer Banks County in a basketball game.

Cleveland White County dominates Blairsville Union County

Cleveland White County dominated Blairsville Union County 79-41 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Decatur Greenforest High slips past Cullman

Decatur Greenforest High topped Cullman 53-46 in a tough tilt in an Alabama boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Fayetteville Fayette County escapes close call with Birmingham Huffman

Fayetteville Fayette County topped Birmingham Huffman 47-45 in a tough tilt in Alabama boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Gainesville Lakeview Academy delivers statement win over Duluth

Gainesville Lakeview Academy left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Duluth from start to finish for a 63-26 victory during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Hahira Valwood posts win at Thomasville Thomas County’s expense

Hahira Valwood handed Thomasville Thomas County a tough 59-41 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Harlem denies Evans’ challenge

Harlem collected a solid win over Evans in a 72-60 verdict in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Lawrenceville Archer rides to cruise-control win over Lithonia Miller Grove

Lawrenceville Archer earned a convincing 88-38 win over Lithonia Miller Grove on Dec. 19 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Nahunta Brantley County thwarts Alma Bacon County’s quest

Nahunta Brantley County grabbed a 66-53 victory at the expense of Alma Bacon County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Norcross posts win at Phenix City Central’s expense

Norcross handed Phenix City Central a tough 74-59 loss in Alabama boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Perry posts win at Hawkinsville’s expense

Perry knocked off Hawkinsville 60-46 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Ramsey Don Bosco Prep overwhelms Powder Springs McEachern

It was a tough night for Powder Springs McEachern which was overmatched by Ramsey Don Bosco Prep in this 76-50 verdict.

Ramsey Don Bosco Prep opened with a 24-15 advantage over Powder Springs McEachern through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Indians inched back to a 40-33 deficit.

Ramsey Don Bosco Prep pulled to a 71-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen held on with a 5-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Statesboro Bulloch exhales after close call with Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Statesboro Bulloch topped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 58-57 in a tough tilt at Statesboro Bulloch Academy on Dec. 19 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Tifton Tift County edges past Adel Cook in tough test

Tifton Tift County finally found a way to top Adel Cook 59-54 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Adel Cook High on Dec. 19.

