Boys Baseball Roundup – April 17, 2024

Atlanta Drew Charter bests KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Atlanta Drew Charter raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 7-2 win over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate on April 17 in Georgia baseball action.

Atlanta Hapeville Charter darts by Stone Mountain Stephenson

Atlanta Hapeville Charter left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Stone Mountain Stephenson from start to finish for a 24-12 victory in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 17.

Atlanta Westlake crushes Tyrone Sandy Creek

Atlanta Westlake handled Tyrone Sandy Creek 10-4 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 17.

Recently on April 12, Atlanta Westlake squared off with Smyrna Campbell in a baseball game.

Chamblee Charter dominates Lithonia Arabia Mountain

Chamblee Charter handled Lithonia Arabia Mountain 12-1 in an impressive showing on April 17 in Georgia baseball action.

Decatur routs Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Decatur’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 12-1 in Georgia high school baseball on April 17.

In recent action on April 10, Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off against Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian.

Eastman Dodge County escapes Fitzgerald in thin win

Eastman Dodge County finally found a way to top Fitzgerald 9-8 in Georgia high school baseball on April 17.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff overcomes Buford Seckinger

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff knocked off Buford Seckinger 8-4 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 17.

Recently on April 8, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a baseball game.

Hamilton Harris County secures a win over Peachtree City Mcintosh

Hamilton Harris County grabbed a 6-2 victory at the expense of Peachtree City Mcintosh for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Peachtree City Mcintosh High on April 17.

Hiram earns stressful win over Temple

Hiram finally found a way to top Temple 5-3 on April 17 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 12, Temple faced off against Roberta Crawford County and Hiram took on Marietta Osborne on April 5 at Hiram High School.

McDonough Union Grove prevails over Locust Grove

It was a tough night for Locust Grove which was overmatched by McDonough Union Grove in this 15-5 verdict.

Recently on April 10, McDonough Union Grove squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a baseball game.

Perry races in front to defeat Dexter West Laurens

An early dose of momentum helped Perry to a 11-4 runaway past Dexter West Laurens on April 17 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 10, Perry faced off against Douglas Coffee.

Soperton Treutlen defense stifles Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Defense dominated as Soperton Treutlen pitched a 1-0 shutout of Jeffersonville Twiggs County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 17.

In recent action on April 11, Jeffersonville Twiggs County faced off against Milledgeville Georgia Military and Soperton Treutlen took on Hawkinsville on April 10 at Hawkinsville High School.

