Douglas Coffee takes down Perry

By Sports Bot
54 minutes ago

Douglas Coffee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Perry 13-1 Wednesday in Georgia high school baseball on April 10.

Recently on March 29, Douglas Coffee squared off with Waycross Ware County in a baseball game.

