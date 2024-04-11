Sports

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. defense stifles Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian

By Sports Bot
45 minutes ago

A suffocating defense helped Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. handle Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian 11-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 10.

In recent action on April 2, Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian faced off against Atlanta The Galloway and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. took on Johns Creek Northview on April 6 at Johns Creek Northview High School.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

