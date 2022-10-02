Atlanta Maynard Jackson edges Douglasville Chapel Hill in tough test

Atlanta Maynard Jackson found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Douglasville Chapel Hill 7-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Panthers took a 6-0 lead over the Jaguars heading to the halftime locker room.
Atlanta Maynard Jackson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Douglasville Chapel Hill.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
