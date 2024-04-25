Sports

Martinez Augusta Christian overwhelms Columbia Hammond

By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago

Martinez Augusta Christian rolled past Columbia Hammond for a comfortable 11-1 victory during this South Carolina baseball game on April 24.

