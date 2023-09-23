Week 6 Friday night roundups

Senior quarterback JD Davis finished the first half with a trio of touchdowns through the air and another on the ground to lead No. 10-ranked Grayson to an emphatic 40-0 victory over visiting Lowndes. The Rams are now 4-1 under 29-year-old first-year head coach Santavious Bryant, who replaced Adam Carter when he took the head coaching job at Lowndes. The win also snapped a three-game losing streak against the Vikings that included a pair of quarterfinals exits in 2018 and 2019.

Lowndes kicker (and Georgia Tech-commit) Carson Page punted eight times in the first two quarters, the second of which was followed by Davis’ 10-yard touchdown run to put the Rams on the board (the PAT was no good). After a third three-and-out from the Vikings, MJ Evans picked off Davis, but back-to-back sacks from Kel Ikpechukwu forced another Vikings punt. Davis found Aiden Taylor for a 33-yarder late in the opening frame for a 13-0 lead, and Amari Alston capped off a seven-play, 90-yard drive with a rushing score on the Rams’ first possession of the second quarter. Eathen Cantres and Dylan Elder each hauled in a Davis touchdown pass as well, the latter of whom stretched past two defenders to extend the Grayson lead to 33-0 at the break.

In addition to a stellar showing from Davis, who finished the night 21-of-25 for 237 yards and 62 rushing yards on 12 carries, the Rams defense held Lowndes (3-2) to 28 total yards of offense in the first half and provided the final points of the night via Darren McKenzie’s 15-yard scoop-and-score. The Rams’ lone loss of the season came against the still-undefeated Walton Raiders in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, and Grayson will look to extend its four-game winning streak next week in its region opener against undefeated Newton.

The AJC has writers at Valdosta at McEachern, North Cobb at Milton and Mill Creek at Parkview. Follow the link to Todd Holcomb’s Friday night wrap or see the full Friday recaps below. Recaps from Thursday are at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Buford 30 Marietta 3

Buford had little trouble with Marietta in its 30-3 victory and led by University of Georgia-commit quarterback Dylan Riaola, the Wolves built a 23-3 halftime lead to secure momentum. Buford took the lead on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Raiola to KJ Bolden. Bolden also had a 64-yard rushing touchdown. The Buford defense found scoring from linebacker Bryson Banks, who had a 49-yard fumble returned for a touchdown on Marietta’s first possession, giving Buford the early 10-0 lead.

Harrison 42, Pebblebrook 17

After winning only four games in each of their past three seasons, the Harrison Hoyas are now 6-0 following a big win over host Pebblebrook. The Falcons (2-4) led 10-7 at the break, but Harrison seized control in the second half, outscoring Pebblebrook 35-7 over the final two quarters. The Hoyas will remain undefeated for at least one more week as they enter their bye and will begin region play with a trip to McEachern a week later.

Lambert 23, East Coweta 22

Christian Smith gave Lambert a 23-22 lead over visiting East Coweta midway through the fourth with his third touchdown of the night, then picked off the Indians on 4th down to seal the Lambert comeback victory. East Coweta dominated the first half, with the Longhorns finally getting on the board with a field goal just before the break to bring the score to 16-3, but Lambert quarterback Marshall Coleman and Smith found a groove in the second half.

Class 6A

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

No. 4-ranked Houston County improved to 5-0 on the season with its final non-region game, a 41-7 rout of No. 6-ranked Warner Robins out of Class 5A. The Bears led 28-0 at halftime and 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter and are now outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 50-16. Houston County will host Lee County (4-1) next week in the teams’ Region 1 opener.

Douglas County 30, Hughes 27

The tenth-ranked Tigers visited No. 2 Hughes for their second week of Region 5 action and came away with a 30-27 win after a roughing-the-passer call extended Douglas County’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the game’s final minutes. The Panthers took a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter before James Johnson’s 4-yard run put the Tigers on top. Hughes quarterback Prentiss “Air” Nolan responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass for a 27-23 edge, but Tigers quarterback Sire Hardaway capitalized on the penalty on 4th-and-5 with a 29-yarder to Johnson for the game’s final points.

Blessed Trinity 31, Sprayberry 3

The Titans got their season back on track following last week’s loss to Marist with a comfortable 31-3 victory in their region opener against host Sprayberry. Blessed Trinity (4-1, 1-0) struck first with Marcelous Townsend’s pick-six in the opening frame, and Sprayberry got its lone points of the night on a 42-yard field goal in the second. Following John Winter’s recovery of a Sprayberry fumble on a punt return, Dylan Torrico took a 2-yard trip to the end zone for a 14-3 edge at the break. The Titans added a field goal in the third and fourth-quarter touchdowns on an Ahmontae Pitts run and a 50-yard pass from junior quarterback Brooks Goodman to Kameran Betts.

Glynn Academy 22, Brunswick 15 (OT)

Glynn Academy trailed Brunswick 15-0 midway through the third quarter before Jayden Ellis’ touchdown kicked off the comeback campaign, which ended in a 22-15 victory for the Red Terrors in the Region 2 opener. Heze Kent scored for Brunswick on a Jarrod Elikins pass after Aviyon Addison recovered a Glynn Academy fumble on the opening kickoff, and the following Red Terrors drive ended in a fumble recovered by Travis Simpson. The teams traded turnovers in the second — Mike Torello recovered a fumble for Glynn Academy and Zion Rauls intercepted Ellis in the end zone for Brunswick — before a 70-yard return from Kent set up a touchdown run from Devin Smith. Brunswick began the second half with a 58-yard return, but settled for a field goal and a 15-0 edge. Ellis made it a one-possession game (15-8) shortly after, and Torello’s 1-yard run and a successful two-point conversion knotted the game with 7:30 to play. Late in the fourth, the Red Terrors attempted a punt, but a penalty resulted in the loss of a down and gave Brunswick the ball inside the Glynn Academy 10-yard line. The field goal attempt was blocked, however, and Ellis’ OT touchdown run — and back-to-back sacks by the Glynn Academy defense — secured the comeback win.

Woodward 42, Alcovy 6

Woodward scored all 42 of its points in the first half. War Eagles QB Griffin Marshall was extremely efficient on 12-14 passing for 175 yards and three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Woodward’s Lucas Farrington had 102 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Landon Walker threw and ran for a touchdown also. Alcovy’s only points were scored on a 90-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter.

Class 5A

Eastside 39, Flowery Branch 32 (2OT)

Visiting Eastside outlasted Flowery Branch in two overtimes, as Eastside’s Anquez Cobb rushed for a short touchdown in the first possession of the second OT and Marion Eubanks intercepted Flowery Branch on the next possession to end the game. Jayden Barr rushed for three touchdowns for Eastside, two in the first quarter and one in the second, to help the Eagles take a 26-7 lead at halftime. Eubanks also caught a touchdown pass from Payton Shaw in the first quarter. A third-quarter field goal from Johnathan Gomez gave Eastside a 29-13 lead, but Flowery Branch would score two touchdowns and convert both two-point tries in the fourth quarter to tie the game 29-29, which was the score at the end of regulation. Gomez made a field goal in the first overtime to tie the game 32-32. The game was the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams.

Coffee 21, Richmond Hill 0

The third-ranked Coffee Trojans closed out their non-region schedule against host Richmond Hill out of Class 7A and left with a 21-0 victory — their second shutout in as many weeks. Coffee got on the board in the first, then added rushing touchdowns from Patrick McCall and Maurice Hansley to bring the score to its final tally before the break. The Trojans are now 6-0 entering their bye week and will host Bradwell Institute in two weeks to open Region 1 play.

Jefferson 22, Clarke Central 14

No. 4 Jefferson improved to 5-0 with a home win over Clarke Central in the teams’ Region 8-AAAAA opener. Jefferson jumped out to a 15-0 lead at halftime after Dragons quarterback Gavin Markey found Sammy Brown for a 44-yard touchdown pass and Christopher Law for a 38-yard touchdown pass, both in the first quarter. Jefferson missed the extra point after the second touchdown but picked up a safety in the second quarter after Clarke Central was called for holding in the end zone. Clarke Central trailed just 15-7 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, but Jefferson answered on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Brown. Clarke Central scored again late, but Jefferson’s R.J. Hinton recovered the Gladiators’ onside kick with 1:32 remaining to seal the win. Clarke Central fell to 3-2.

Class 4A

Cedartown 35, Dalton 27

The Cedartown Bulldogs handed host Dalton (Class 5A) its first loss of the season in a back-and-forth Week 6 battle. After a scoreless first, the teams traded touchdowns until the Bulldogs got the first pair of back-to-back scores of the night in the fourth to take a two-possession lead. For Cedartown, Isaiah Johnson finished with two rushing scores, JuQuaveon Price and Juelz Davis each scored on the ground, and quarterback Drew Ledbetter connected with Demarcus Gardner for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Catamounts quarterback Ethan Long threw touchdown completions to Kendrix London (65 yards) and RJ Storey (10 yards), and Adrian Gongora and Adriel Hernandez added rushing scores as well.

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

Host Spalding, ranked No. 8, shut out No. 10 Baldwin in the teams’ Region 2-AAAA opener. Spalding’s Cur’Tavian Clark threw two touchdown passes, finding Robert Henderson for a touchdown in the first quarter and Camauri Berry for a score in the fourth. Clark also had a short fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime to give Spalding a 20-0 lead at the half. Henderson also rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Cedric Evans had a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Spalding improved to 5-0, and Baldwin fell to 3-2.

Cedar Shoals 10, East Hall 7

A 10-7 thriller may sound like a misnomer, but it’s a truly accurate description of the Jaguars road win. Both teams turned the ball over in the opening period. Kayden Scott opened the second with a 28-yard touchdown run to give Cedar Shoals a 7-0 lead at halftime. Cedar Shoals maintained possession on a methodical drive for most of the third quarter, which resulted in a 10-0 lead. East Hall missed a field goal to open the final period but rebounded with a 90-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Llewallyn to Chasen Jones shortly afterward. After holding on defense, East Hall was unable to capitalize on its final possession, turning the ball over on downs in the final minute of the game.

Starr’s Mill 20, Troup 18

No. 4 Troup fought back at home from a 20-3 deficit in the fourth quarter but fell after Starr’s Mill quarterback Logan Inagawa picked up a fourth-and-1 at his own 29-yard line that allowed the Panthers to run out the clock. Starr’s Mill, which improved to 3-2 and 2-0 in Region 4-AAAA, got a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Inagawa and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Dorsey Benefield in the first quarter and led 17-3 at halftime after a 32-yard Max Prozny field goal in the second quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, Prozny made a 28-yard field goal in the fourth to put the Panthers ahead 20-3. Troup got a 46-yard touchdown pass from Logan Sinkfield to Noah Dixon and a two-point conversion rush from Jabari Fannin to cut the score to 20-11, and the Tigers added a 13-yard touchdown rush from Ashton Williams to pull within two points. Troup fell to 4-1 and 1-1 in region play.

Westminster 36, Riverwood 6

Westminster scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions, including all four in the first half. Four of Westminster’s touchdown came on the ground while one was delivered through the air.

Class 3A

Dawson County 32, West Hall 14

Dom LeBlanc scored all but three points for Dawson County in its Region 7 victory. The hot streak started with a 40-yard field goal followed by touchdown receptions of 33 and 49 yards and the extra points for each as well. LeBlanc scored on a 41-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter (missed PAT) and a field goal in the final period. In addition to the three touchdown passes, Tigers QB Preston Bannister also scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the game.

Lumpkin County 49, Pickens 14

Lumpkin County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half as the Indians moved to 1-0 in Region 7 play. Cal Faulkner passed to Nolan Matthews for an 18-yard touchdown to put Lumpkin up. Mason Sullens scored on a 60-yard run to extend the lead. Faulkner scored on a 14-yard run to put Lumpkin up 21-0, capping a 9-play, 72-yard drive. Sullens scored on a short run to extend the lead to 28-0. Sullens, who had 140 yards on 15 carries in the first half, scored on a 3-yard run with 3:32 left in the third quarter. Faulkner scored on an 8-yard run with 9:54 left in the game and Jackson Bell scored on a 2-yard run with 1:13 left to bring the score to its final tally.

Calvary Day 42, Savannah Christian 21

After entering the locker room tied at 21, Calvary Day held Savannah Christian scoreless in the second half to take the victory against its crosstown rival. A 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Michael Smith put the game away for Cavalry Day. Jamari McIvory had an interception returned 85 yards for a touchdown for Savannah Christian to open scoring. Calvary Day responded with a 65-yard kickoff return from Caden Arnold, setting the back-and-forth tone of the first half. Raiders quarterback Blaise Thomas scored on a 33-yard run early in the second quarter, but Calvary Day quarterback Jake Merklinger tied the game on a short run minutes later. Merklinger’s 20-yard pass to Arnold gave Calvary Day the 21-14 lead with four minutes left in the first half. But Thomas tied the game with a 20-yard completion to David Bucey before halftime. Chase Lucas pushed the lead to 28-21 with a 5-yard run and Merklinger expanded the margin with a 9-yard run with two minutes left in the game.

Bremen 21 Ridgeland 14

Trailing 7-0, Dilon McCoy passed to Wesley Bush to get Bremen on the board in its Region 6 victory over Ridgeland. The Blue Devils trailed 14-7 at the half but held Ridgeland scoreless in the second half to take control. Nick Richardson caught a 58-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to tie the game and a 4-yard run from Trent McPherson with five minutes left in the game put Bremen ahead for good. For Ridgeland, Bryson Donald scored on a 5-yard run and Ethan Waters completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Waters.

Liberty County 42, Johnson-Savannah 14

Liberty County led 28-0 at halftime in a romp of Johnson-Savannah in a Region 3 game. Johnson moved to 1-0 in the league behind Calvary Day (2-0).

Class 2A

Callaway 38, Redan 6

After Tyren Buggs put Callaway on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the game, Callaway QB DeShun Coleman found Cam Tucker for two touchdown passes then Treyonn Tucker for another. Cam Tucker also had a punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving Callaway a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Athens Academy 49, Mount Vernon 16

Athens Academy led 21-7 after the first quarter and 35-13 at the half on the way to victory against Mount Vernon. Jamari Welch opened scoring on a 35-yard run with 10 minutes and after a fumble recovery, the Spartans went up 14-0 on a 3-yard run from Jeremiah Wingfield. Hampton Johnson passed to KJ Whitehead on a 23-yard touchdown to extend and Wingfield’s 10-yard run early in the second quarter gave Athens Academy a 28-7 lead after a Mount Vernon kickoff return for a touchdown. Johnson completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Boone Presnell to expand the margin but Vernon scored on a pass with two minutes left before half to edge closer. Welch scored on a 13-yard run with two minutes left in the third quarter and Johnson’s 67-yard pass to Keyon Standifer capped scoring for Athens Academy.

Fitzgerald 56, Dodge County 32

Fitzgerald accumulated a 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter before holding on for victory. The Purple Hurricanes returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the game, while Dodge County had three and a safety. However, Fitzgerald’s hot start and strong finish—16 unanswered points to start the fourth quarter—ultimately proved to be too much for the Indians to overcome.

B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6 (OT)

The B.E.S.T. Academy Eagles got their first region win of the season and improved to 3-3 overall with the 12-6 overtime victory over visiting KIPP Atlanta. After a scoreless first three quarters, the home team capitalized on friendly field position afforded by a blocked KIPP punt with Jaylen Wyatt’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Amir Robinson (the PAT was no good). The Warriors finally found the end zone in the final moments of regulation with Marcus Martin’s rushing score, but the missed potential go-ahead extra point sent the game to overtime, where Robinson scored again to secure the Eagles win.

Model 49, Murray County 7

Model opened its Region 7-AA schedule with a big 49-7 win on the road over Murray County on Friday. The Blue Devils got two touchdown runs by Jeremiah Gamble, one from 39 yards out and one from 7 yards out. Quarterback Jake Sanders tossed touchdown passes to Javon Samples (20 yards), Keith Sprayberry (52 yards), and Jeremias Heard (4 yards). Amir Pinkard added a 12-yard touchdown on an end-around play, and Dakota Sapp closed out the scoring with a 10-yard TD run. Murray County got its lone score late in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by Aiden Johnson. The Indians will travel to North Murray next week, while Model returns home to host Rockmart.

Class A Division I

Metter 20, Irwin County 14

Metter led 14-6 after the first quarter and held on for victory through scoreless second and third quarters. Nursing a 17-14 lead, a 26-yard field goal from Fidel Esquivel with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.

Class A Division II

Recaps from Thursday below.

Class 7A

Denmark 24 Dacula 17

Hester Brendan scored on a 7-yard run in overtime to lead Denmark past Dacula. The Falcons led 3-0 after a 17-yard field goal from David Felix. Denmark responded with an 80-yard kickoff return from Kai Fernandes with one minute left in the first quarter. Dacula took the 10-7 lead on a 3-yard run from Donovan Jones. Fernandes scored on a 5-yard run with a minute left before halftime to lead 14-10. Dacula tied the game with a 15-yard pass from Garrison Cantrell to Kobe Adeleke-Hokes with two minutes left in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Brookwood 42 South Forsyth 35

With six seconds remaining, Brookwood running back Cam French ran 22 yards for the game-winning score, capping a three-touchdown fourth quarter to give Brookwood the lead for good. In his first start of the season, Brookwood quarterback Matt Peavy passed for touchdowns of 32, 69, and 61 yards in the victory. South Forsyth controlled most of the second half, not trailing until the final seconds of the game. South Forsyth’s final hope, a hook and ladder play, came up short as time expired.

Class 5A

Arabia Mountain 41, Locust Grove 16

Courtesy of Mark Brock: The Arabia Mountain Rams scored four first-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 41-16 victory over the Locust Grove Wildcats on Thursday night at Godfrey Stadium. Arabia Mountain scored on its first two plays from scrimmage to open a 14-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. The first score came on the first play by the Rams following the opening kickoff as quarterback Solomon Washington dropped back and threw down the right seam to Daniel Ndukwe who out jumped a pair of defenders for the ball and raced the rest of the way into the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. Mahin Masih hit the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 11:44 left in the first quarter. Locust Grove was forced to punt on its first possession, and it was partially blocked after a low snap. The Rams took over at the Wildcats 35. Another drop back by Washington and throw down the middle to Alex Richard was hauled in at the goal line for the 35-yard scoring play. Masih was good on the PAT again to make it 14-0 with 10:00 minutes left on the first quarter clock. Antonio Jordan intercepted a Washington pass, but two plays later Kenneth Hollinger picked off McAlister and raced 85 yards for the pick six with 6:24 to play in the opening period. The PAT was no good and the Rams were up 20-0. On the first play following the kickoff a Locust Grove running back was stripped of the football in a crowd of Ram defenders and Ndukwe scooped it up and ran 31 yards for the fourth touchdown of the quarter for the Rams. Masih hit the PAT to make it 27-0 with 6:06 to play. Locust Grove got the ball to start the second quarter on the Arabia 31-yard line. McAlister passed to the side to Maurice Sellers who slipped away for a 16-yard gain. The Rams defense stiffened and forced a 32-yard field goal by Miguel Pascaru that cut the lead to 27-3 with 8:33 to play. Jordan Miller upped the lead to 34-3 on the ensuing kickoff as he took wound his way to the left and then right on the way to a 60-yard touchdown return. Masih hit the PAT to make it 34-3. Locust Grove got the football back with 1:33 to play in the first half and scored on a nine-yard touchdown pass from McAlister to Julius Lowe around the left side. A two-point run failed, and Arabia Mountain was up 34-9 at the half. It would be the fourth quarter before another score came about as Jonathan Adeh Adimah finished off a three-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run set up by his 19-yard run. Masih hit the PAT to make it 41-9 with 9:30 to play. Brandon Lowe’s 31-yard run, and a 12-yard run by Taj Callahan set up a six-yard touchdown pass from McAlister to Nikhia Daniel with 4:02 to play. Parascu hit the PAT to make the final score of 41-16. Arabia Mountain’s 4-1 start is only the second time in school history they have reached the mark, the last time coming 2016 when the Rams finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the state playoffs.

Northside-Columbus 34, Westover 20

Cayden Clay passed to Kingston Rivers and Darnell Brooks Jr while rushing for a touchdown in the victory over Westover. Rivers added touchdown runs of 36 and 11-yards in the romp.

Class 4A

LaGrange 35, Whitewater 0

Quarterback Malik Kemp was 10-of-16 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns – both to Parker Shattuck – in a romp of Whitewater. Kemp, Jonathan Keys and Caydin Thomas each scored touchdown runs in the victory.

Class 2A

Northeast-Macon 48, Southwest 6

Nick Woodford scored on runs of 12 and 18 yards to lead Northeast. Jordan Wiggins scored on a 90-yard run to push the lead to 28-0. Reginald Glover passed to Kavon Conciauro (48 yards) and scored on runs of 36 and five yards Christyn Clark scored on a run with one minute left in the game to bring the score to its final tally.