Class A basketball blog: Breaking down the tourney draws for Class A Divisions I and II

Manchester will play Georgia Military, and Calhoun County will face Atkinson County.

Three ranked teams begin the tournament in the bottom-right quadrant led by No. 2 Christian Heritage, which will play Lincoln County in the first round. Mitchell County is ranked No. 9 and will play Clinch County, and Macon County is ranked No. 4 and will play Twiggs County.

On the girls side of Class A Division I, top-ranked St. Francis begins its tournament in the bottom-right quadrant against Jasper County. Lamar County, ranked No. 6, joins the top-ranked team in the quadrant. Lamar will play Savannah in the first round.

Elbert County is ranked No. 2 and will play in the bottom-left quadrant against Trion. Swainsboro, ranked No. 9, will play Brooks County.

In the girls Division I top-right quadrant, No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins will play Crawford County in the first round and is joined in the quadrant by No. 5 Rabun County, which will face Pepperell.

On the girls side of Class A Division II, top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy will play Bowdon in bottom-left quadrant. Lake Oconee Academy joins No. 3 Turner County and No. 10 Jenkins County in that quadrant. Turner County will play Mitchell County, and Jenkins County will face Telfair County.

In the bottom-right quadrant of the Division II girls bracket, No. 2 Taylor County will face Twiggs in the opening round and is the only ranked program in the quadrant.

In the top-right quadrant, No. 5 Clinch County will play Calhoun County, and No. 7 Towns County will play Christian Heritage.

In the top-left quadrant, No. 9 Early County will play Echols County in the first round. Early is joined in that quadrant by No. 8 Macon County, which faces Georgia Military.

State Tournament Pairings

First Round

Class A Division I Boys

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R6 #2 No. 3 Mt. Pisgah

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 No. 5 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 No. 2 Mt. Bethel at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 No. 8 Athens Christian

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Savannah

R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Lamar County at R3 #1 No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 No. 4 King’s Ridge at R5 #1 Social Circle

R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Screven County at R4 #1 No. 8 Temple

R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II Boys

R5 #3 Georgia Military at R6 #2 No. 8 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Hawkinsville

R2 #4 Atkinson County at R1 #1 No. 6 Calhoun County

R6 #3 No. 10 Chattahoochee County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 Southwest Atlanta Christian at R8 #1 Warren County

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 No. 7 Charlton County

R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R2 #2 Turner County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 No. 3 Portal

R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R8 #2 Aquinas

R6 #4 Greenville at R5 #1 No. 5 Wilkinson County

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 No. 9 Mitchell County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 No. 2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 No. 4 Macon County

Class A Division I Girls

R5 #3 Social Circle at R6 #2 No. 4 Galloway

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R7 #1 No. 7 Darlington

R3 #3 Screven County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #1 No. 10 Pelham

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Trion at R8 #1 No. 2 Elbert County

R4 #3 Temple at R3 #2 Bryan County

R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 No. 9 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Bacon County at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Crawford County at R3 #1 No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 No. 5 Rabun County

R6 #4 Paideia at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 No. 6 Lamar County

R8 #3 Athens Christian at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis

Class A Division II Girls

R5 #3 Georgia Military College at R6 #2 No. 8 Macon County

R8 #4 Warren County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 No. 9 Early County

R6 #3 Schley County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Bowdon at R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 No. 10 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Mitchell County at R2 #1 No. 3 Turner County

R1 #3 Calhoun County at R2 #2 No. 5 Clinch County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 No. 3 Montgomery County

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 No. 7 Towns County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R2 #3 Charlton County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #1 Hawkinsville

R8 #3 Greene County at R7 #2 Greenforest

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 No. 2 Taylor County