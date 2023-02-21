X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class A basketball blog: Breaking down the tourney draws for Class A Divisions I and II

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
22 minutes ago

Class A basketball’s second season will begin for some and end for others Tuesday and Wednesday, when 128 boys and girls teams in Division I and II start play in the first round of the state playoffs.

Here’s the bracket breakdown:

On the boys side of Class A Division I, top-ranked Mount Vernon begins the tournament against Jasper County in the bottom-right quadrant. Alongside Mount Vernon is No. 8 Temple, which will play Screven County in the first round.

The best first-round games in Division I are No. 4 King’s Ridge against Region 5 No. 1 seeded Social Circle, No. 3 Mount Pisgah against Prince Avenue Christian, No. 5 Darlington against Elbert County and No. 2 Mount Bethel against Oglethorpe County.

On the boys side of Division II, the top-left quadrant offers the strongest competition. Top-ranked Greenforest will open against Towns County. Also in the quadrant are No. 8 Manchester and No. 6 Calhoun County.

Manchester will play Georgia Military, and Calhoun County will face Atkinson County.

Three ranked teams begin the tournament in the bottom-right quadrant led by No. 2 Christian Heritage, which will play Lincoln County in the first round. Mitchell County is ranked No. 9 and will play Clinch County, and Macon County is ranked No. 4 and will play Twiggs County.

On the girls side of Class A Division I, top-ranked St. Francis begins its tournament in the bottom-right quadrant against Jasper County. Lamar County, ranked No. 6, joins the top-ranked team in the quadrant. Lamar will play Savannah in the first round.

Elbert County is ranked No. 2 and will play in the bottom-left quadrant against Trion. Swainsboro, ranked No. 9, will play Brooks County.

In the girls Division I top-right quadrant, No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins will play Crawford County in the first round and is joined in the quadrant by No. 5 Rabun County, which will face Pepperell.

On the girls side of Class A Division II, top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy will play Bowdon in bottom-left quadrant. Lake Oconee Academy joins No. 3 Turner County and No. 10 Jenkins County in that quadrant. Turner County will play Mitchell County, and Jenkins County will face Telfair County.

In the bottom-right quadrant of the Division II girls bracket, No. 2 Taylor County will face Twiggs in the opening round and is the only ranked program in the quadrant.

In the top-right quadrant, No. 5 Clinch County will play Calhoun County, and No. 7 Towns County will play Christian Heritage.

In the top-left quadrant, No. 9 Early County will play Echols County in the first round. Early is joined in that quadrant by No. 8 Macon County, which faces Georgia Military.

State Tournament Pairings

First Round

Class A Division I Boys

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R6 #2 No. 3 Mt. Pisgah

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 No. 5 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 No. 2 Mt. Bethel at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 No. 8 Athens Christian

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Savannah

R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Lamar County at R3 #1 No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 No. 4 King’s Ridge at R5 #1 Social Circle

R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Screven County at R4 #1 No. 8 Temple

R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II Boys

R5 #3 Georgia Military at R6 #2 No. 8 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Hawkinsville

R2 #4 Atkinson County at R1 #1 No. 6 Calhoun County

R6 #3 No. 10 Chattahoochee County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 Southwest Atlanta Christian at R8 #1 Warren County

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 No. 7 Charlton County

R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R2 #2 Turner County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 No. 3 Portal

R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R8 #2 Aquinas

R6 #4 Greenville at R5 #1 No. 5 Wilkinson County

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 No. 9 Mitchell County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 No. 2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 No. 4 Macon County

Class A Division I Girls

R5 #3 Social Circle at R6 #2 No. 4 Galloway

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R7 #1 No. 7 Darlington

R3 #3 Screven County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #1 No. 10 Pelham

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Trion at R8 #1 No. 2 Elbert County

R4 #3 Temple at R3 #2 Bryan County

R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 No. 9 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Bacon County at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Crawford County at R3 #1 No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 No. 5 Rabun County

R6 #4 Paideia at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 No. 6 Lamar County

R8 #3 Athens Christian at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis

Class A Division II Girls

R5 #3 Georgia Military College at R6 #2 No. 8 Macon County

R8 #4 Warren County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 No. 9 Early County

R6 #3 Schley County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Bowdon at R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 No. 10 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Mitchell County at R2 #1 No. 3 Turner County

R1 #3 Calhoun County at R2 #2 No. 5 Clinch County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 No. 3 Montgomery County

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 No. 7 Towns County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R2 #3 Charlton County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #1 Hawkinsville

R8 #3 Greene County at R7 #2 Greenforest

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 No. 2 Taylor County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eli White hopes offensive tweaks help him earn spot on Braves’ roster
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
8h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Why does PECOTA hate the Braves? (Actually, it doesn’t)
13h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Why does PECOTA hate the Braves? (Actually, it doesn’t)
13h ago

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athle

Ja’von Franklin proving he’s not ‘just an underdog’
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 3A basketball blog: Top-ranked Sandy Creek boys, Hebron Christian girls begin state...
24m ago
Basketball first-round primer: Metro Atlanta teams open as favorites
7h ago
Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold spots, 11 new teams enter top 10s
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top