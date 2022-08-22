2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update

Here’s a quick look back at the top performances of some AJC Super 11 selections from the first weekend of high school football:
- Justice Haynes, Buford: Two touchdowns in the team’s 38-7 victory over Thompson (Ala.)
- Caleb Downs, Mill Creek: An interception in the team’s 44-41 victory over Walton.
- Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood: Two passing touchdowns and a rushing TD in the team’s 28-24 victory over Norcross.
Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team: C.J. Allen | Keyjuan Brown | Vic Burley | Caleb Downs | Justice Haynes | Bo Hughley | Kayin Lee | Connor Lew | Dylan Lonergan | Kayden McDonald | Malachi Singleton
