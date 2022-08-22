ajc logo
2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update

Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood: A top-10 QB recruit nationally, the verbal commit to Alabama is the state’s top senior prospect at the position and likely the Broncos’ best quarterback in history.

By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

Here’s a quick look back at the top performances of some AJC Super 11 selections from the first weekend of high school football:

- Justice Haynes, Buford: Two touchdowns in the team’s 38-7 victory over Thompson (Ala.)

- Caleb Downs, Mill Creek: An interception in the team’s 44-41 victory over Walton.

- Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood: Two passing touchdowns and a rushing TD in the team’s 28-24 victory over Norcross.

Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team: C.J. Allen | Keyjuan Brown | Vic Burley | Caleb Downs | Justice Haynes | Bo Hughley | Kayin Lee | Connor Lew | Dylan Lonergan | Kayden McDonald | Malachi Singleton

