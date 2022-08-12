ajc logo
X

Bo Hughley, Hughes

Combined ShapeCaption
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Bo Hughley has committed to the University of Georgia. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

AJC Super 11
By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago

Bo Hughley, Hughes

Position: Offensive line

Height, weight: 6-7, 290

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2021 season wrapup: Hughley, the consensus No. 6 player in the state, is the only Georgia offensive lineman who has been first-team all-state the past two seasons. He is the highest-rated Hughes recruit in history, a little ahead of former Georgia star and NFL player D’Andre Walker. He conditioned this offseason with running backs and linebackers instead of the linemen to improve speed and agility.

School’s first Super 11 since: Hughley is the first.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’14h ago
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list
12h ago
Andrew Thacker finds ‘true sense of alignment’ in Georgia Tech staff
14h ago
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
14h ago
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
14h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice
16h ago
The Latest
C.J. Allen, Lamar County
51m ago
Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
52m ago
Vic Burley, Warner Robins
53m ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
15h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top