Bo Hughley, Hughes

2021 season wrapup: Hughley, the consensus No. 6 player in the state, is the only Georgia offensive lineman who has been first-team all-state the past two seasons. He is the highest-rated Hughes recruit in history, a little ahead of former Georgia star and NFL player D’Andre Walker. He conditioned this offseason with running backs and linebackers instead of the linemen to improve speed and agility.

School’s first Super 11 since: Hughley is the first.