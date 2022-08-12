ajc logo
Justice Haynes, Buford

Justice Haynes is a top-five running back prospect nationally who has committed to Alabama. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago

Position: Running back

Height, weight: 5-10, 200

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Alabama

2021 season wrapup: Haynes, a transfer from Blessed Trinity, is the consensus No. 4 running back prospect nationally. He has rushed for 5,879 yards in three seasons, with at least 1,700 each year. If he maintains his current pace, he’ll finish among the top four career rushers all-time in Georgia. Last season, Haynes rushed for career highs in yards (2,375), touchdowns (29) and carries (275).

School’s first Super 11 since: Harry Miller in 2018.

AJC Sports
