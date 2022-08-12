Justice Haynes, Buford

2021 season wrapup: Haynes, a transfer from Blessed Trinity, is the consensus No. 4 running back prospect nationally. He has rushed for 5,879 yards in three seasons, with at least 1,700 each year. If he maintains his current pace, he’ll finish among the top four career rushers all-time in Georgia. Last season, Haynes rushed for career highs in yards (2,375), touchdowns (29) and carries (275).

School’s first Super 11 since: Harry Miller in 2018.