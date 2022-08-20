Buford 38, Thompson (Ala.) 7

“As many kids as we had to replace from last year … we had to replace eight kids … for those kids to step up,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “Some of them were were backups last year, some of them were freshman last year and some didn’t play at all ... and the way they stepped up, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Much of the focus before the game was on Buford’s Justice Hayes, the two-time all-state tailback and Alabama commitment who transferred from Blessed Trinity during the off-season. Haynes rushed 17 times for 93 and a 23-yard touchdown, but it was his electrifying 97-yard kickoff that had the legion of video-toting fanboys drooling after the game.

“This is different,” Haynes said. “This is why Buford wins. Buford wins because what we did in the weight room and the people and the coaches and Coach App, he holds us to a different standard. By coming to Buford I’ve become a better person.”

Buford limited Thompson to 48 total yards, 50 of it coming on a run by Michael Dujon, who was caught from behind and taken down at the 6. Two plays later A.J. Green was stripped on a dive and Alijah Williams recovered for Buford to kill Thompson’s best threat of the half.

Buford scored on its second possession, completing a 10-play drive when Dylan Wittke connected with K.J. Bolden on the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown. The Wolves took the 7-0 lead into halftime.

Buford came up empty on its first drive of the third quarter, but the defense caused a turnover. Eddrick Houston stripped Thompson quarterback Zach Sims and Bolden recovered. That set up Buford’s 31-yard field goa form Mario Ventura and a 10-0 lead.

The Wolves followed with their first pick-six on Thompson’s second play. Justin Baker stole the pass in the flat and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Thompson responded behind backup quarterback Trent Seaborn. The freshman passed the Warriors down the field and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Korbyn Ballard.

But any thought of a Thompson comeback was negated when Haynes returned the kickoff for a touchdown, then obliterated when Bryson Banks came up with a 23-yard pick-six and a 31-8 lead.