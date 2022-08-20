ajc logo
X

Buford 38, Thompson (Ala.) 7

081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford linebacker Bryson Banks (11) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford linebacker Bryson Banks (11) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Buford showed again that it’s the program’s stout defense that makes those championship banners fly.

The Wolves, playing their first game as a member of the state’s largest classification, dominated Alabama’s standard-bearing program on Friday thanks to a defense that produced two pick-sixes and five quarterback sacks.

The Wolves wore down Thompson, Ala., and rolled to a 38-7 win in the opening game of the Freedom Bowl on Friday at Milton High School. Both teams entered the contest having won three consecutive state championships.

“Every time we move up (into a larger classification) people doubt us,” said Buford coach Bryant Appling. And I’m not saying we’re perfect yet because we’re not. We’ve got a long way to to to be what we want to be at the end of the season, but I’m happy tonight.”

Buford held the Warriors to 155 total yards and improved to 12-3 against out-of-state teams.

“As many kids as we had to replace from last year … we had to replace eight kids … for those kids to step up,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “Some of them were were backups last year, some of them were freshman last year and some didn’t play at all ... and the way they stepped up, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Much of the focus before the game was on Buford’s Justice Hayes, the two-time all-state tailback and Alabama commitment who transferred from Blessed Trinity during the off-season. Haynes rushed 17 times for 93 and a 23-yard touchdown, but it was his electrifying 97-yard kickoff that had the legion of video-toting fanboys drooling after the game.

“This is different,” Haynes said. “This is why Buford wins. Buford wins because what we did in the weight room and the people and the coaches and Coach App, he holds us to a different standard. By coming to Buford I’ve become a better person.”

Buford limited Thompson to 48 total yards, 50 of it coming on a run by Michael Dujon, who was caught from behind and taken down at the 6. Two plays later A.J. Green was stripped on a dive and Alijah Williams recovered for Buford to kill Thompson’s best threat of the half.

Buford scored on its second possession, completing a 10-play drive when Dylan Wittke connected with K.J. Bolden on the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown. The Wolves took the 7-0 lead into halftime.

Buford came up empty on its first drive of the third quarter, but the defense caused a turnover. Eddrick Houston stripped Thompson quarterback Zach Sims and Bolden recovered. That set up Buford’s 31-yard field goa form Mario Ventura and a 10-0 lead.

The Wolves followed with their first pick-six on Thompson’s second play. Justin Baker stole the pass in the flat and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Thompson responded behind backup quarterback Trent Seaborn. The freshman passed the Warriors down the field and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Korbyn Ballard.

But any thought of a Thompson comeback was negated when Haynes returned the kickoff for a touchdown, then obliterated when Bryson Banks came up with a 23-yard pick-six and a 31-8 lead.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax4h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
9h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 12th preseason practice
9h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
8h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
8h ago
Who runs college football? At the moment, nobody
6h ago
The Latest
Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25
23m ago
High school football scoreboard
1h ago
Corky Kell Classic: Pisgah downs Fellowship Christian
4h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
1h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
9h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top