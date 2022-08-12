Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

2021 season wrapup: Downs is the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect and No. 11 overall nationally. A safety, he was Region 8-7A’s defensive player of the year in 2021, when he had 77 tackles (57 solos), five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He scored nine touchdowns (six on offense, two on defense, one on special teams). Downs has 14 career interceptions, returning five for scores.

School’s first Super 11 since: Kaleb Kim in 2014.