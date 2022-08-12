ajc logo
Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

Caleb Downs is a cornerback for Mill Creek. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

By AJC Sports
Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

Position: Defensive back

Height, weight: 6-0, 185

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Alabama

2021 season wrapup: Downs is the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect and No. 11 overall nationally. A safety, he was Region 8-7A’s defensive player of the year in 2021, when he had 77 tackles (57 solos), five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He scored nine touchdowns (six on offense, two on defense, one on special teams). Downs has 14 career interceptions, returning five for scores.

School’s first Super 11 since: Kaleb Kim in 2014.

AJC Sports
