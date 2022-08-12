Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain

*2021 wrapup: Lew is a four-year starter who made first-team Class 6A all-state last season. He’s a two-time first-team all-region player. Lew is the third-highest recruit in school history behind current Georgia tight end Ryland Goede and teammate Cayden Lee, a wide receiver. Kennesaw Mountain won a region title and a playoff game last year for the first time in the program’s 22-year history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jeremy Ciulla in 2003.