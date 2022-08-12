ajc logo
X

Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain

Combined ShapeCaption
Standing at 6-foot-3, 280-pound, Connor Lew is an offensive lineman, who has committed to the University of Miami. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

AJC Super 11
By AJC Sports
56 minutes ago

Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain

Position: Offensive line

Height, weight: 6-3, 280

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Miami

*2021 wrapup: Lew is a four-year starter who made first-team Class 6A all-state last season. He’s a two-time first-team all-region player. Lew is the third-highest recruit in school history behind current Georgia tight end Ryland Goede and teammate Cayden Lee, a wide receiver. Kennesaw Mountain won a region title and a playoff game last year for the first time in the program’s 22-year history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jeremy Ciulla in 2003.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’14h ago
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list
12h ago
Andrew Thacker finds ‘true sense of alignment’ in Georgia Tech staff
14h ago
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
14h ago
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
14h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice
16h ago
The Latest
C.J. Allen, Lamar County
52m ago
Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
53m ago
Vic Burley, Warner Robins
54m ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
15h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top