Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Brookwood quarterback has committed to Alabama, where he will be playing both football and baseball. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

AJC Super 11
By AJC Sports
57 minutes ago

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-2, 215

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Alabama

2021 season wrapup: A top-10 QB recruit nationally, Lonergan is the state’s top senior prospect at the position and likely the Broncos’ best quarterback in history. He passed for 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2021, giving him 6,239 yards and 57 touchdowns passing for his career. Brookwood was 10-3 last season. Lonergan, a likely high draft pick in baseball, committed to play both sports in college.

School’s first Super 11 since: Matthew Hill in 2017.

About the Author

AJC Sports
