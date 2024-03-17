Yellow Jackets sweep NCSU, run win streak to eight

Georgia Tech began the ACC slate in style this weekend with a three-game sweep of North Carolina State, capped by Sunday’s 15-5 win in eight innings at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (15-4, 3-0 ACC) were led by lead-off hitter Trey Yunger, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Tech scored in bunches by putting up three runs in each of the first two innings before two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth. The Jackets then scored five in the seventh to reach the ACC’s 10-run mercy rule.

Logan McGuire picked up his second win of the season, allowing just one run on two hits in five innings while striking out five.