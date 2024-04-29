Colorado transfer intent on getting Georgia Tech back to NCAAs

A Colorado native and graduate of Columbine (Colo.) High School, O’Brien played in 111 games for the Buffaloes from 2020-23. He scored 538 points (an 4.8 points per game average), shot 35% from 3-point range and brought in 416 rebounds.

More notably, perhaps, is that O’Brien was a part of two NCAA Tournament teams and has three postseason wins under his belt. He said his focus coming to Tech will be to help the Jackets return to March Madness.

“The guys there, they were young last year, but there’s no excuse this year,” O’Brien added. “I feel like we have a good team coming in and I want to do whatever it takes to win the ACC championship and get to the tournament again because it’s probably the best feeling as a college athlete to see your name on that Selection Sunday.”

O’Brien averaged more than six points a game in each of the past two seasons and made 55 3-point shots over that span. He cautioned that those numbers don’t tell the whole story, explaining he had a defined role within the Colorado team and tried to do all the little things to help the Buffaloes win.

Toughness, strength, shooting and driving to the basket were some of the attributes O’Brien said he takes pride in when describing his game. He comes to Atlanta with 18 double-digit scoring games on his resume and five contests with double-digit rebounds.

O’Brien, Colorado’s Class 5A State Player of the Year as a high school senior after averaging 26 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per game, did admit living in the South will be an adjustment, but he has already attended an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park and is excited about strengthening a bond he feels he already has with his new teammates. And Tech coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech assistant coach Nate Babcock, O’Brien said, have given him a plan on how to develop his game in the coming months.

“I impact winning on different things and that’s one of the reasons why we’re successful at CU,” O’Brien added. “I just wanna bring that level of toughness and leadership and even more, honestly, to Georgia Tech.”