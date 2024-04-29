Former Georgia Tech linebacker gets shot with Chicago Bears

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Chicago Bears, Tech announced Monday.

Moala (6-foot, 229) spent one season with the Yellow Jackets and was fifth on the team in tackles with 65. He started all 13 games and tied for the team high in tackles for loss with 11 and was second among Jackets in sacks with four.

An Indiana native, Moala was Tech’s eighth-rated overall defender, according to Pro Football Focus, in 2023 and second-best pass rusher. Moala also forced three fumbles during the season, including one at Miami tat led to Tech’s miracle, last-minute win over the Hurricanes.