Former Georgia Tech linebacker gets shot with Chicago Bears

By
46 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Chicago Bears, Tech announced Monday.

Moala (6-foot, 229) spent one season with the Yellow Jackets and was fifth on the team in tackles with 65. He started all 13 games and tied for the team high in tackles for loss with 11 and was second among Jackets in sacks with four.

An Indiana native, Moala was Tech’s eighth-rated overall defender, according to Pro Football Focus, in 2023 and second-best pass rusher. Moala also forced three fumbles during the season, including one at Miami tat led to Tech’s miracle, last-minute win over the Hurricanes.

Moala began his college career at Notre Dame where he spent four seasons and played in 23 games. He then played the 2022 season at Idaho and played in 12 games, made 61 tackles (seven for a loss) and two sacks.

