Illinois transfer cornerback pledges to Georgia Tech

45 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has picked up a transfer cornerback to bolster its secondary.

Zachary Tobe announced Monday via his Instagram page he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Tobe is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising sophomore who played the 2023 season at Illinois.

An Ocoee, Fla., native, Tobe played in 10 games for the Fighting Illini and made three starts. Tobe was credited with 14 total tackles and four pass breakups. Pro Football Focus had Tobe as the nation’s highest-graded true freshman defender during Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Tobe was a rated as a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and reportedly had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Tennessee, among others.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

