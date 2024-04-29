Illinois transfer cornerback pledges to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has picked up a transfer cornerback to bolster its secondary.

Zachary Tobe announced Monday via his Instagram page he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Tobe is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising sophomore who played the 2023 season at Illinois.

An Ocoee, Fla., native, Tobe played in 10 games for the Fighting Illini and made three starts. Tobe was credited with 14 total tackles and four pass breakups. Pro Football Focus had Tobe as the nation’s highest-graded true freshman defender during Week 4 of the 2023 season.