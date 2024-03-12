BreakingNews
Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting
Penn State defensive lineman to transfer to Georgia Tech

Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (52) celebrates with defensive end Jameial Lyons (19) and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) after recovering a fumble by Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A former Gwinnett County football standout is coming back to play in Atlanta.

Jordan van den Berg, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle, announced Tuesday via his social media channels that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech. Van den Berg spent three seasons at Penn State before entering the NCAA’s transfer portal in February.

A Providence Christian graduate and native of South Africa, van den Berg was on the Senior Bowl watch list in 2023. He made 11 tackles in 11 games and recovered a fumble for the Nittany Lions. Van den Berg also played in 13 games in 2022 after redshirting in 2021.

Van den Berg began his college career at Iowa Western Community College, where he was a junior college first-team All-American.

At Providence Christian, he was a two-time team captain, two-time team MVP and an all-state first-team linebacker during the 2019 season.

Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (52) pressures Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game as rain falls on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

