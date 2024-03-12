Penn State defensive lineman to transfer to Georgia Tech

A former Gwinnett County football standout is coming back to play in Atlanta.

Jordan van den Berg, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle, announced Tuesday via his social media channels that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech. Van den Berg spent three seasons at Penn State before entering the NCAA’s transfer portal in February.

A Providence Christian graduate and native of South Africa, van den Berg was on the Senior Bowl watch list in 2023. He made 11 tackles in 11 games and recovered a fumble for the Nittany Lions. Van den Berg also played in 13 games in 2022 after redshirting in 2021.