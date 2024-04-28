Former Georgia Tech linebacker invited to New York Giants minicamp

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Andre White has been invited to rookie minicamp with the New York Giants, according to The Draft Network.

White spent one season with the Yellow Jackets and made 24 tackles in 11 games. He had a season-high three stops in an October win at Miami and was the team’s top-rated pass rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

A 6-foot-3, 228-pound product of Harrisonburg, Pa., White played in 40 games in four seasons at Texas A&M. He had 139 tackles (10.5 tackles for a loss), 5.5 sacks, an interception, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his time with the Aggies.