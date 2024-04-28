Two Georgia Tech tight ends sign NFL free-agent deals

Georgia Tech tight ends Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson signed undrafted free-agent deals following the NFL draft on Saturday.

Leonard, from Milton, signed with the Broncos. Benson signed with the Chargers.

Leonard was a walk-on at Tech in 2019 and earned a scholarship within a year. He played in 52 games, with 31 starts, over five seasons at Tech. He finished with 41 receptions for 387 yards.

Benson played the past two seasons at Tech after transferring from Syracuse. He played in 25 games, with 10 starts.