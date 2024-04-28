Georgia Tech

Two Georgia Tech tight ends sign NFL free-agent deals

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard makes a catch during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Georgia Tech football's indoor practice facility, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard makes a catch during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Georgia Tech football's indoor practice facility, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
31 minutes ago

Georgia Tech tight ends Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson signed undrafted free-agent deals following the NFL draft on Saturday.

Leonard, from Milton, signed with the Broncos. Benson signed with the Chargers.

Leonard was a walk-on at Tech in 2019 and earned a scholarship within a year. He played in 52 games, with 31 starts, over five seasons at Tech. He finished with 41 receptions for 387 yards.

Benson played the past two seasons at Tech after transferring from Syracuse. He played in 25 games, with 10 starts.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

IN ATLANTA AND DC
Emory gathering peaceful; check out photos from White House event's protest

Credit: Lilburn police

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lilburn food mart

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech picks up tight end from Michigan
Georgia Tech defensive back reportedly hits the transfer portal
‘Mr. Georgia Tech’ looking to lead Yellow Jackets back to the postseason
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic