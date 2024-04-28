Georgia Tech safety given opportunity with New York Jets

Former Georgia Tech safety Jaylon King has been invited to rookie minicamp with the New York Jets, Tech announced Sunday.
King (6-1, 193) battled injuries throughout his career but finished strong with 69 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions in 2023. The La Vergne, Tenn., native was third among Yellow Jackets in total tackles last season and had two games with at least eight.
In a Nov. 23 win over Virginia, King had four of his nine pass breakups for the season. King was Tech’s fifth-best rated defender in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, and played more defensive snaps (722) than any of his teammates.
King spent six seasons in Atlanta. He redshirted in 2018, played in 32 games between 2019-21 and started the first five contests of 2023 before a season-ending knee injury. King has a civil engineering degree from Tech.
