Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official

The release also announced the hire of longtime NFL assistant coach and former Tech coordinator Brian Baker as senior defensive analyst for the defensive line.

Credit: Mike Powell Credit: Mike Powell

Key also offered statements on each new addition along with Weinke.

Key on Faulkner:

“Buster is one of the nation’s finest offensive minds and his vision for what he wants to do offensively here on The Flats meshes perfectly with mine and the rest of the offensive staff’s. He brings a ton of experience and success from throughout his coaching career to our program, along with a great familiarity with the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia, including as a state champion quarterback at Parkview H.S. He is the perfect fit to lead our offense as offensive coordinator.”

Key on Weinke:

“Chris is an outstanding coach and has earned the promotion to co-offensive coordinator. He has won at every level, both as a player and coach, and brings that winning experience to our program. Personally, he is someone that I trust very much and appreciate as an advisor and sounding board.”

Key on McKenzie:

“We’re very fortunate to bring Norv to The Flats as running backs coach. He has extensive experience coaching running backs at the Division I level, including in the ACC. He also has extensive knowledge and experience recruiting in the state of Georgia as an Atlanta-area native and McEachern H.S. alumnus. It’s great to welcome him home.”

Key on Crawford:

“Josh is not only one of the most respected wide receivers coaches in the country, but he is also one of college football’s most well-known and respected coaches at any position amongst high school coaches here in the state of Georgia. He has a long track record of success as a high school coach here in our state. He also coached one of the nation’s top receiving corps the past two seasons at Western Kentucky. We’re very excited to have him with us on The Flats.”

Key on Sherrer:

“We’re really fortunate to add a coach of Kevin’s caliber to our staff as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. He has produced winners at every level that he has ever coached, from state championship high schools, all the way through to the NFL. His talent and experience as a coach, as well as his experience as a top recruiter of the state of Georgia, will be a huge asset for Georgia Tech. I couldn’t be more excited to have Kevin and his family here.”

Key on Coleman:

“It’s so exciting to welcome Marco home to Georgia Tech. Not only has he established himself as an outstanding defensive line coach and recruiter, but as one of the most successful alums in our program’s history, he also can relate with each and every single player in our program. He has walked in their shoes, won a national championship here on The Flats and developed into a first-round NFL draft pick. He is the prime example of what it means to be a Tech man and I couldn’t be happier to have him back with us.”

Key on Baker:

“Brian is another person that we are extremely fortunate to be able to bring on to our staff as senior defensive analyst. He brings almost four decades of experience to the role, including 21 years in the NFL and 15 seasons at the Power Five level. He also has an intimate knowledge of what it takes to win here at Georgia Tech, having won a national title during his previous nine-year stint on The Flats. He will be an invaluable resource, not just for our defensive line and defense, but for our entire program.”