Former Collins Hill standout, Cincinnati DB headed to Georgia Tech

On Sept. 2, Davis made his collegiate debut in Eastern Kentucky by playing four snaps. He wouldn’t play in a game again until the regular-season finale against Kansas in Nov. 25 and played just three snaps.

Davis was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2023 class. He reportedly had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas Christian, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia Tech, among others.

In the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Davis made seven tackles and two interceptions. In 2021, Davis totaled 65 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.