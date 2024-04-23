Georgia Tech

Former Collins Hill standout, Cincinnati DB headed to Georgia Tech

December 11, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Milton running back Jordan McDonald (5) is tackled by Collins Hill defensive back Jayden Davis (7) during the second half of the Class 7A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Saturday, December 11, 2021, Atlanta. Collins Hill won 24-8. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

A former Collins Hill High School standout is headed back to Atlanta.

Jayden Davis, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back who played the 2023 season at Cincinnati, announced Monday his intention to transfer to Georgia Tech for the 2024 season. Davis will come to Tech as a redshirt freshman.

On Sept. 2, Davis made his collegiate debut in Eastern Kentucky by playing four snaps. He wouldn’t play in a game again until the regular-season finale against Kansas in Nov. 25 and played just three snaps.

Davis was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2023 class. He reportedly had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas Christian, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia Tech, among others.

In the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Davis made seven tackles and two interceptions. In 2021, Davis totaled 65 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.

