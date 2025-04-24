Brent Key’s December extension included $1.1M raise for 2025 season

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key received a substantial raise in December, according to the signed contract extension obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The documents, requested by the AJC on Dec. 10 and received April 24, show Key’s salary increases to $4.15 million for the 2025 season, $4.25 million for the 2026 season, $4.35 million for the 2027 season, $4.45 million for 2028 and $4.55 million for 2029. Key was originally contracted to make $3 million for the 2025 season, $3.1 million for 2026 and $3.2 million for 2027.
Key, 46, is 18-16 as coach of the Yellow Jackets. The former Tech offensive lineman has put his team in back-to-back bowl games (winning the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl and losing the 2024 Birmingham Bowl) and has recorded six victories over opponents ranked in the Top 25.
The terms of Key’s extended contract end Dec. 31, 2029. It includes bonuses that can reach a max of $1,375,000 and those bonuses include reaching and/or winning the ACC championship game, reaching and/or winning a bowl game, reaching a New Year’s Six Bowl game or qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Key would be in line to receive a $800,000 bonus for winning the national championship.
Should the Georgia Tech Athletic Association terminate Key’s contract in 2025, it would pay Key 100% of his remaining unpaid contract. That percentage drops to 70% in 2026, 60% in 2027 and 50% in 2028 or 2029.
Credit: Bob Andres/AJC
Credit: Bob Andres/AJC
J Batt, hired by Tech in October 2022, had his contract extended to Dec. 31, 2029. Batt began to receive an annual salary of $979,000 on Jan. 1. It is scheduled to increase by $100,000 annually each Jan. 1 through 2029, at which time Batt’s annual salary would total $1,379,000.
“The Director of Athletics must maintain a strong performance on all performance evaluation standards established at the beginning of this Contract Year as evaluated by the President of Georgia Tech in December of 2024, and in accordance with Section 10 of the Agreement, remains in compliance with the applicable constitutions, bylaws, laws, policies, rules, regulations, and/or enforcement structures of and governing Georgia Tech and its employees, the Association, the NCAA, and the ACC, as now constituted or as they may be amended during the Term hereof,” the contract states. “In the event the Director of Athletics meets the aforementioned conditions during the applicable period and remains employed through December 31, 2024, then GTAA shall pay the Director of Athletics a one-time, pro-rated payment in the amount of $100,000.00, on or before January 31, 2025.”
Should Batt’s contract be terminated at any time before or on Dec. 31, 2029, Batt would be owed, “any earned but unpaid compensation, any earned but unpaid performance incentive payments, and any unreimbursed travel expenses through the effective date of termination; and as liquidated damages, 60% of all remaining unpaid Base Salary and Supplemental Compensation amounts which would have been paid to Director of Athletics through December 31, 2029.”
Batt’s original contract, running until 2027, gave him an annual salary of $750,000, and he received a signing bonus of $50,000.
A North Carolina graduate, Batt has ushered in a new era during a tumultuous time in college athletics. Tech hired Key to coach the football program and Damon Stoudamire to lead the men’s basketball program, struck a sponsorship deal with Hyundai to rename the football stadium Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, helped created Tech football’s pregame party “Helluva Block Party” and created a new executive associate athletic director for player management role within the athletics department during Batt’s tenure.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Tech and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, the school’s fundraising arm, launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign in October. The $500 million fundraising initiative includes projects to renovate Bobby Dodd Stadium and the Zelnak Basketball Center.
In November, Batt was appointed chairman of the board of the College Football Hall of Fame. In March, Batt was named as part of a settlement implementation committee to oversee the process of the responsibility for its implementation and enforcement of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Paul Abell / Special to the AJC
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key among coaches to take part in Peach Bowl golf tournament
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key will join other coaches in the 18th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament. It's his second appearance.
Pair of former Georgia Tech players hope to be NFL draft picks
Both are in a good position to be taken in later rounds.
Featured
Credit: John Spink/AJC
Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says
The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.
Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case
An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.
Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’
‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.