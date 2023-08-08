Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL / HOMETOWN TEAM. HOMETOWN COVERAGE.

The Georgia Board of Regents approved a motion Tuesday to rename Georgia Tech’s football stadium to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tech and Hyundai have agreed to a $55 million deal over 20 years.

The request from the Georgia Tech Athletic Association was made during the Board’s monthly meeting.

“The Georgia Tech Athletic Association has negotiated a sponsorship agreement and naming recognition gift agreement with Hyundai Motor America,” vice chancellor Sandra Neuse said. “Under these agreements, the Athletic Association anticipates receiving close to $55 million in naming rights payments from Hyundai over a 20-year term.

“In return for these payments, Georgia Tech is seeking board approval to rename its football field as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. To be clear, the naming is not for the stadium, but reflects the name change of the field from Grant Field to Hyundai Field. The Athletic Association reserves the right to create a commemorative display inside the stadium to recognize the former name of the Historic Grant Field and the sole discretion to reference that name from time to time.”

Neuse confirmed the initial agreement is for a 10-year contract with two five-year renewals. The contract can be terminated in the case of a catastrophic event or any reputational risk.

Originally named Grant Field, Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913 and seats 55,000 spectators.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported in July that a field sponsorship with Hyundai was in the works. At the time, Tech issued the following statement: “We are always exploring opportunities to bring in additional revenues to invest in our programs and student-athletes. Naming opportunities in partnership with good brands that are consistent with our tradition of excellence are always on the table. At this point though, we have no new naming agreements to report. Any changes to the names of Georgia Tech athletics facilities would be made in accordance with University System of Georgia policies and with the full awareness that our athletics programs and facilities are a source of great pride for the Institute, Georgia Tech athletics, our student-athletes and teams, as well as Tech students, alumni, and fans.”

A spokesperson for Hyundai also issued a statement to the AJC in July. The statement acknowledged Hyundai’s investment in the EV plant in Georgia and expressed gratitude for government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp. The statement also read: “As we get to know the community both Hyundai and Genesis continue to explore meaningful ways to partner as good corporate citizens and show our support.”

Among ACC programs, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami play in stadiums with naming-rights deals while Vanderbilt and Kentucky in the SEC have sold naming rights to their respective venues.