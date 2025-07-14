Georgia Tech shortstop Kyle Lodise was selected Sunday by the Chicago White Sox with the first pick of the third round (76th overall) on the first day of the MLB draft.

Lodise becomes the 34th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164th player drafted under recently retired Tech coach Danny Hall.

Lodise joined the Jackets in 2025 after playing two seasons at Augusta. He started 55 games at shortstop and earned second-team all-ACC honors and was named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top college shortstops.