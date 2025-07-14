Georgia Tech shortstop Kyle Lodise was selected Sunday by the Chicago White Sox with the first pick of the third round (76th overall) on the first day of the MLB draft.
Lodise becomes the 34th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164th player drafted under recently retired Tech coach Danny Hall.
Lodise joined the Jackets in 2025 after playing two seasons at Augusta. He started 55 games at shortstop and earned second-team all-ACC honors and was named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top college shortstops.
He hit .329 with 39 extra-base hits, the second most in the ACC behind only teammate Drew Burress. He led the Tech defense with 140 assists, was 13-for-13 in stolen-base attempts and was the only Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went hit three and recorded a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame on March 21.
Lodise finished the season leading the team in triples (three) and ranked second in runs scored (68), second in doubles (20), second in home runs (16), second in walks (34) and third in RBIs (61). He is the first Jacket drafted in the first three rounds since current major leaguer Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays (second round in 2022).
