Lodise started 55 games at shortstop for the Yellow Jackets and was taken with the 76th overall pick.
Georgia Tech shortstop Kyle Lodise hit .329 with 39 extra-base hits, the second most in the ACC behind only teammate Drew Burress. (Courtesy of Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech shortstop Kyle Lodise was selected Sunday by the Chicago White Sox with the first pick of the third round (76th overall) on the first day of the MLB draft.

Lodise becomes the 34th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164th player drafted under recently retired Tech coach Danny Hall.

Lodise joined the Jackets in 2025 after playing two seasons at Augusta. He started 55 games at shortstop and earned second-team all-ACC honors and was named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top college shortstops.

He hit .329 with 39 extra-base hits, the second most in the ACC behind only teammate Drew Burress. He led the Tech defense with 140 assists, was 13-for-13 in stolen-base attempts and was the only Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went hit three and recorded a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame on March 21.

Lodise finished the season leading the team in triples (three) and ranked second in runs scored (68), second in doubles (20), second in home runs (16), second in walks (34) and third in RBIs (61). He is the first Jacket drafted in the first three rounds since current major leaguer Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays (second round in 2022).

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia Tech fans cheer at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and former Tennessee deputy athletic director Ryan Alpert speak during CALS 1-Day at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)

Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

