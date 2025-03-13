Georgia Tech AD J Batt on NCAA’s settlement implementation committee

Pending final court approval of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and NCAA are preparing to implement a new model for the future of college sports focused on stability and fairness, according to a release issued by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The proposed settlement would facilitate opportunities for athletes to further benefit from their participation in intercollegiate athletics, while establishing a system of oversight and controls to ensure fair competition and protect the integrity of collegiate athletics and the best interests of athletes, participating institutions and fans, the release said.