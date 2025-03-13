Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech AD J Batt on NCAA’s settlement implementation committee

Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt reacts during the jersey retirement for former Georgia Tech basketball player Dennis Scott at halftime of Georgia Tech’s game against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion, Friday, November 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt reacts during the jersey retirement for former Georgia Tech basketball player Dennis Scott at halftime of Georgia Tech’s game against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion, Friday, November 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Pending final court approval of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and NCAA are preparing to implement a new model for the future of college sports focused on stability and fairness, according to a release issued by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The proposed settlement would facilitate opportunities for athletes to further benefit from their participation in intercollegiate athletics, while establishing a system of oversight and controls to ensure fair competition and protect the integrity of collegiate athletics and the best interests of athletes, participating institutions and fans, the release said.

The athletic directors on the committee are Trev Alberts of Texas A&M, Scott Barnes of Oregon State, Mitch Barnhart of Kentucky, Ross Bjork of Ohio State, Pat Chun of Washington, John Cunningham of Cincinnati, Anne McCoy of Washington State, Graham Neff (a Tech alumnus) of Clemson and Desireé Reed-Francois of Arizona and Batt.

