Georgia Tech hires Cosh for associate AD of player management role

Cosh comes to Tech after seven seasons with the Bears where he most recently served as manager of football administration and pro scout since 2022. In his role, Cosh was the Bears’ No. 2 salary cap manager, administrator and negotiator. He participated in free-agency budgeting, drafting and preparing all player contracts and had authority to submit official transactions, negotiate with agents and execute contracts on behalf of the club.

He also served as a salary cap and pro scouting analyst (2020-22) and scouting assistant (2018-20) during his seven seasons with the Bears.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Cosh spent two years assisting in football operations and player personnel at Notre Dame, serving as an intern while enrolled in Notre Dame’s MBA program.

Cosh played football at the U.S. Naval Academy from 2007-10, which included his freshman season under former Tech coach Paul Johnson. Following his graduation and commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Cosh spent one season as an offensive graduate assistant at Navy before being stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. and assigned to the Marine Corps’ Second Combat Engineer Battalion. After successful completion of the Combat Engineer Officer Course (CEOC), he served as a Platoon Commander, Company Executive Officer and Officer in Charge of the ETA 9/10 Demolitions Range during his time with the Second Combat Engineer Battalion.

Cosh was the recipient of the peer-selected 2014 Marine Corps Forced Command Atlantic Leadership Award as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal (GWOT), National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Following his conclusion of active duty service in May 2016, Cosh was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain and matriculated to Notre Dame. He holds a B.S. in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy (2011) to go along with his M.B.A. with corporate finance and business analytics concentrations from Notre Dame (2018).

“My wife, Kyra, and I are extremely humbled and thrilled to join a world class academic institution with an athletic championship tradition,” Cosh said in a release. “Atlanta is a great place to live, raise a family, and is a mecca for college athletics. J Batt is an energetic and forward-thinking leader who I’m excited to work with and learn from. The leadership team he has assembled is made up of self-motivated, high-character, and skilled professionals. I cannot wait to join the team, be a part of the culture and work with the staff, coaches and student-athletes to continue to build on Georgia Tech’s success.”