Report: Damon Stoudamire finalizing deal to become Georgia Tech’s next head coach

Georgia Tech has moved quickly to chart its new course in basketball. Boston Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was finalizing a deal to become the Yellow Jackets’ new coach early Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
The move comes three days after athletic director J Batt dismissed coach Josh Pastner after seven seasons.
Stoudamire has been on the Celtics staff for two seasons after five years as the head coach at Pacific (2016-21), his only head-coaching job to this point. He had previously been an assistant coach for Pastner at Memphis first 2011-13 and then the 2015-16 season, which immediately preceded his jump to Pacific.
The two former Arizona players first met when Stoudamire returned to campus in 1998 to work out and Pastner was a team member, according to an Arizona Daily Star story in 2011 reporting Stoudamire’s hire at Memphis.
At Pacific, Stoudamire had a final record of 71-77, including a 23-10 record in his fourth season at the school when he was named Pacific Coast Conference coach of the year. Stoudamire is also, by coincidence, the godfather of Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant.
The Celtics were in Atlanta this weekend to play the Hawks on Saturday, which would have given Batt and Stoudamire an opportunity to meet face to face.
In selecting a coach from the NBA who also played 13 years in the league, Batt is taking a new direction with the hire. Tech has historically hired coaches out of the mid-major ranks, the hire of Pastner from Memphis in 2016 being the most recent.
Stoudamire would bring the cache of a coach who has both played and coached at the game’s highest level along with the experience of having been a college head coach.
MORE TO COME
About the Author