Report: Damon Stoudamire finalizing deal to become Georgia Tech’s next head coach

The Celtics were in Atlanta this weekend to play the Hawks on Saturday, which would have given Batt and Stoudamire an opportunity to meet face to face.

In selecting a coach from the NBA who also played 13 years in the league, Batt is taking a new direction with the hire. Tech has historically hired coaches out of the mid-major ranks, the hire of Pastner from Memphis in 2016 being the most recent.

Stoudamire would bring the cache of a coach who has both played and coached at the game’s highest level along with the experience of having been a college head coach.

MORE TO COME