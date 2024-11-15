Georgia Tech AD J Batt appointed chairman of College Football Hall of Fame board

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt was appointed as chairman of the board of the College Football Hall of Fame, Hall president and CEO Kimberly Beaudin announced Friday.

“We are honored to welcome J Batt as chairman of the board for the College Football Hall of Fame. J joined the Board of Trustees in 2023 and has been unwavering in his support of our work,” Beaudin said in a release. “We are confident that under J’s guidance, the Hall will continue to thrive as a national institution, inspiring fans and honoring the legends of the game.”

Batt, who has served on the Hall’s board of trustees since August 2023, is the sixth chairman of the board since the College Football Hall of Fame moved to Atlanta in 2014. He replaces longtime Regions Bank executive Bill Linginfelter as chair.