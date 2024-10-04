Georgia Tech to invest $500 million in athletics, Bobby Dodd Stadium renovations

Projects of the campaign include: a renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium, including chairback seats throughout the stadium (replacing current bleacher seating), elevated premium spaces and videoboard and sound system upgrades to provide an enhanced game-day experience; a revamp of the Zelnak Basketball Center, including a new men’s basketball locker room, upgraded strength-and-conditioning and athletic-training areas, new office and meeting space and new technology throughout; a modernization of O’Keefe Gym to include a widened concourse and upgrades to fan amenities; additional projects and initiatives to further advance Tech athletics.

“As we progress towards our goal of returning Georgia Tech athletics to national prominence and competing for championships at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, the philanthropic support of the Tech community is essential,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a release. “Full Steam Ahead not only gives our incredible supporters the opportunity to help Tech athletics successfully navigate the next era of college sports, but also provides the opportunity to transform our facilities – especially Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – into some of the very best in the nation.”

Full Steam Ahead is part of Transforming Tomorrow, the institute’s $2 billion campaign to build a foundation with the goal of advancing the institute and its impact.

The Full Steam Ahead campaign’s logo already is painted at midfield inside Bobby Dodd Stadium ahead of the Jackets’ showdown with undefeated Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tech football coach Brent Key was asked Thursday about the growth of his program in the short time since he took over, first on an interim basis in September 2022 before being promoted to the full-time job months later.

“That’s a credit to Dr. (Angel) Cabrera and J Batt for the job that they’ve done in putting people in line, aligning people and having a singular vision of success in the classroom and success on the field for all our athletic teams,” Key said. “So thankful for those two and president Cabrera for being so supportive of us and allowing us to be able to do those things. The vision of (Batt) as well, it’s been a tremendous amount of growth.”