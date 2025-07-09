Georgia Tech selects Ryan Alpert as athletic director

Georgia News
Georgia Tech has named Ryan Alpert as its vice president and director of athletics
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech named Ryan Alpert as its next vice president and director of athletics, the school announced Tuesday.

Alpert will replace J Batt, who left to take the same job at Michigan State.

“Today’s announcement is a reflection of Georgia Tech’s commitment to elevating the competitive profile of our athletic programs on par with our academic profile,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a news release. “Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation. He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”

Alpert had several stops on his way to Atlanta, including Missouri, Florida Atlantic and Memphis. He most recently was senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer at Tennessee, a position he was promoted to in November 2023.

Alpert has a background in revenue generation, which will be a key component for athletic departments following the recently approved House settlement that permits Division I schools to pay athletes up to $20.5 million directly.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Cabrera and the search committee for the opportunity to serve as the next athletic director at Georgia Tech,” Alpert said in the release. “As college athletics continues in a period of rapid transformation, I’m excited about all the Institute has to offer and what we can accomplish together. Georgia Tech’s visionary leadership, combined with its world-class academics and commitment to competitive excellence, provides a strong foundation for the future. My family and I can’t wait to get to Atlanta and join the Yellow Jackets!”

Alpert will begin his role with Georgia Tech later this month.

