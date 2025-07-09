Georgia Tech selects Ryan Alpert as athletic director

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech named Ryan Alpert as its next vice president and director of athletics, the school announced Tuesday.

Alpert will replace J Batt, who left to take the same job at Michigan State.

“Today’s announcement is a reflection of Georgia Tech’s commitment to elevating the competitive profile of our athletic programs on par with our academic profile,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a news release. “Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation. He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”