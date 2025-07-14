Born in Miami, Alpert spent his childhood in South Carolina’s capital. His upbringing was in an environment where academics took precedence.

“I just think he was brought up to ask questions, he was brought up to think critically. We made him ask questions about everything,” Geoffrey Alpert said, also noting his own father, Harry Alpert, was a provost at the University of Oregon. “He was fascinated by athletics and was always brought up to ask about things and learn.”

After graduating from South Carolina, Ryan began his professional career with a brief stop at Miami before returning to USC. He then went on to the Memphis athletic department, where he also earned a master’s degree with a concentration in leadership studies.

In between two separate stints at Missouri, Ryan spent a couple of years at Florida Atlantic. In 2016, he married Rebecca Lybrand, and the couple now has two daughters, Mary Margaret and Annie.

Rebecca, Mary Margaret and Annie are expected to be at Ryan’s side when he is formally introduced as Tech’s new AD on Wednesday. Geoffrey, who once worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections in Atlanta, said he and numerous other members of Ryan’s extended family are expected to attend as well.

The father said he knows his son will be passionate about being the best he can be as Tech’s new AD.

“Once he sinks his teeth into something, it’s hard to get him to let go,” Geoffrey said.