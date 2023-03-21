Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details

Batt’s contract was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open-records request. Batt is also eligible to receive up to $100,000 annually in performance incentives for hitting athletic, academic and financial performance goals set by Tech President Ángel Cabrera.

The contract value is slightly lower than two peers in the ACC who also recently became first-time athletic directors. Clemson’s Graham Neff and Louisville’s Josh Heird both signed contracts worth $850,000 annually in 2021 and 2022, respectively. While it would stand to reason, given that Neff and Heird oversee larger operations, Tech’s financial commitment has also been demonstrated in other categories, such as the increase in salary pool for football coach Brent Key’s staff.