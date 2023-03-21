X

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt’s contract runs five years and will pay him $750,000 annually. Batt, hired in October, also received a $50,000 signing bonus.

Batt’s contract was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open-records request. Batt is also eligible to receive up to $100,000 annually in performance incentives for hitting athletic, academic and financial performance goals set by Tech President Ángel Cabrera.

ExploreHow Georgia Tech’s game vs. FSU in Ireland came together

The contract value is slightly lower than two peers in the ACC who also recently became first-time athletic directors. Clemson’s Graham Neff and Louisville’s Josh Heird both signed contracts worth $850,000 annually in 2021 and 2022, respectively. While it would stand to reason, given that Neff and Heird oversee larger operations, Tech’s financial commitment has also been demonstrated in other categories, such as the increase in salary pool for football coach Brent Key’s staff.

Both sides are protected by the same buyout – if Batt is fired without cause, the school will pay him one year’s salary. Likewise, if Batt were to leave the job voluntarily, Tech would be owed the same $750,000.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Credit: AP

