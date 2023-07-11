After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open

Once he finishes his remarkable run at Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks will be headed back home to Atlanta. He has some unfinished work to do first.

Eubanks is scheduled to compete in the Atlanta Open later this month.

Eubanks, from Westlake High and Georgia Tech, is the third Black American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since the start of the Open Era in 1968. Eubanks will play Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday in the tennis major.

Eubanks, a two-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year at Georgia Tech, is on quite a run. He entered Wimbledon ranked No. 43 in the world after winning his first ATP Tour tournament last week at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. He has advanced through Wimbledon to reach the quarterfinals, including a five-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday.

The Atlanta Open will be held on July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.

“We are thrilled for Chris Eubanks in earning his first ATP Tour title over the weekend and we can’t wait to see him again in Atlanta,” Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director, said.

The Atlanta Open announced its main draw of direct acceptances last week which includes top-ranked American Taylor Fritz (No. 9), Atlanta Open defending champion Alex de Minaur (No. 17), Atlanta native Ben Shelton (No. 36), Japan’s Kei Nishikori (former world No. 4), France’s Gael Monfils (former world No. 6), and six-time Atlanta Open champion and former Georgia player John Isner. Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin will also compete as a wild card in the main draw. Georgia redshirt freshman Ethan Quinn, who became just the fourth freshman to win the NCAA Singles National Championship in May, has received a wild card invitation and will also compete as part of the qualifying field.