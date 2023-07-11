BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire

After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago
X

Once he finishes his remarkable run at Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks will be headed back home to Atlanta. He has some unfinished work to do first.

Eubanks is scheduled to compete in the Atlanta Open later this month.

Eubanks, from Westlake High and Georgia Tech, is the third Black American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since the start of the Open Era in 1968. Eubanks will play Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday in the tennis major.

Eubanks, a two-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year at Georgia Tech, is on quite a run. He entered Wimbledon ranked No. 43 in the world after winning his first ATP Tour tournament last week at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. He has advanced through Wimbledon to reach the quarterfinals, including a five-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday.

The Atlanta Open will be held on July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.

“We are thrilled for Chris Eubanks in earning his first ATP Tour title over the weekend and we can’t wait to see him again in Atlanta,” Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director, said.

The Atlanta Open announced its main draw of direct acceptances last week which includes top-ranked American Taylor Fritz (No. 9), Atlanta Open defending champion Alex de Minaur (No. 17), Atlanta native Ben Shelton (No. 36), Japan’s Kei Nishikori (former world No. 4), France’s Gael Monfils (former world No. 6), and six-time Atlanta Open champion and former Georgia player John Isner. Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin will also compete as a wild card in the main draw. Georgia redshirt freshman Ethan Quinn, who became just the fourth freshman to win the NCAA Singles National Championship in May, has received a wild card invitation and will also compete as part of the qualifying field.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected19h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

City tees up $1.6M settlement in years-long ADA lawsuit
2h ago
The Latest

Watch: Previewing ACC Media Days and introducing our new Georgia Tech beat writer
2h ago
Trio of Yellow Jackets taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft
16h ago
Louisiana safety picks Georgia Tech
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
36m ago
Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game
2h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top