Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech running back invited to New York Giants camp

Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith leaps during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Georgia Tech football's indoor practice facility, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith leaps during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Georgia Tech football's indoor practice facility, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
46 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith has been invited to rookie minicamp with the New York Giants, Tech announced Tuesday.

Smith (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) spent six seasons at Tech and finished with 1,663 rushing yards, the 26th most in Tech history. Smith scored 16 rushing touchdowns in his career and had two games of more than 100 rushing yards, including a 178-yard performance Oct. 28 against North Carolina. He also had 44 career receptions for 315 yards and a score.

A Spring Hill, Tennessee, product, Smith came to Tech in 2018 and redshirted that fall. He would go on to play in 53 games the next five seasons.

Smith was Tech’s highest-graded offensive player in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, and fifth-best pass blocker among Yellow Jackets who played at least 200 snaps.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

