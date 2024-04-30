Oklahoma transfer brings scoring presence to Georgia Tech frontcourt

McCollum, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard, announced in mid-April his intention to transfer to Georgia Tech. Tech officially announced McCollum’s addition to the program last week.

After one season at Oklahoma, McCollum put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal at the start of April and didn’t take long to find a new home.

“Overall I think it was the right decision,” he said about coming to Atlanta. “(Tech coach Damon) Stoudamire is a great coach. When I came on my visit, it felt like home and I felt welcome. Then, obviously, the on-court situation we talked about and where we can go with the team that’s coming in is huge.”

McCollum led Oklahoma in scoring last season at 13.3 points per game, finishing his junior campaign with 400 points in 30 games. He shot 40.4% from the floor, 31.4% from distance and 94.3% from the line. He also averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

The Sooners went 7-0 in games last season in which McCollum scored at least 18 points. There also was an all-time moment in February when McCollum made a fall-away 3 at the buzzer in overtime for a victory at rival Oklahoma State.

Before becoming an honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team, McCollum twice was named The News-Press (Florida) player of the year at Fort Myers High School in Florida. He began his college career at Siena, where he played in 51 games and scored 11.6 points per game.

His breakout 2022-23 season for the Saints included a 30-point performance against Manhattan, one of 13 games in which he poured in at least 20. McCollum said part of his discussions with the Tech coaching staff during his most recent recruitment was about McCollum’s freedom on the floor.

“Just being able to do what I do on the court, especially getting my teammates open, score the ball at a high level and just doing whatever I need to do to help my team win,” he said.

McCollum joins a Tech team coming off a 14-18 season, but a team that has been completely remade with at least four freshmen and Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien joining the roster. McCollum is expected to arrive on campus in June and from there will continue to relish in the newest opportunity basketball has afforded him.

“I’m just enjoying the journey right now, enjoying where basketball is taking me and just soaking in every moment that I can,” he said. “Just coming in with a passion to win and just ready to have the whole city jumping, for real.”