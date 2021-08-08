Scott Cochran out, Will Muschamp in as Georgia’s special teams coach

Smart brought in Muschamp in January to serve the Bulldogs in a defensive analyst. With an annual salary of $300,000, Muschamp was the highest paid member of Georgia’s considerable football support staff. But that was miniscule compensation compared to the $12.9 million contract settlement Muschamp accepted in December from South Carolina after being fired as the Gamecocks’ head coach last year.

Special teams is not a position Muschamp as expressly held in his 26 years as a college coach. However, it’s certainly an area he’s exceptionally versed in between two head coaching stints and four different tenures as a Power 5 defensive coordinator.

Cochran, 42, has been at Georgia only since February of 2020. That’s when coach Kirby Smart plucked away Alabama’s famous strength and conditioning coach away and brought him to UGA as an on-field assistant. Cochran was hired on a two-year contract that paid him $550,000 last year and was due to pay him $575,000 over the next year.

Cochran apparently had been working in his role until very recently. Only July 30, he retweeted a post by junior Lewis Cine about a recruiting prospect the Bulldogs are pursuing (Joenel Aguero). However, he apparently has not been with the team since it opened preseason camp on Friday with the first 25 practices. Georgia also practiced on Saturday and will again on Sunday.

How this 11th-hour coaching change will affect the Bulldogs is unknown. Georgia is expected to be a Top 10 team and national championship contender this season. That’s due in part to having a tremendously strong special teams unit. The Bulldogs feature an All-America punter in senior Jake Camarda and got an all-star season out of former walkon place-kicker Jack Podlesny, who ended last season with a 53-yard game-winning field goal against No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia opens the season against a Top 5 Clemson team on Sept. 4 in Charlotte in the Dukes Mayo Classic (7:30 p.m., ABC-TV).