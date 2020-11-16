Mike Bobo replaces fired Will Muschamp in interim at South Carolina

“I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward,” Tanner said in a statement. “I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

Bobo and Muschamp were teammates at Georgia in the 1990s. Bobo served as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before coaching at Colorado State.

Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.