Quarterbacks on display in Georgia Bulldogs’ first scrimmage

It was a bit of a shock for Smart and the coaching staff, who have add more access to the players than usual over the last several months but less time actually playing football on the field. And it showed.

“We looked like a team that is young at a lot of positions,” Smart said. “We were really sloppy, to be honest with you. The thing I was most proud of was it was pretty hot and they pushed really hard through it. We’ve been harping on mental toughness and practice effort and we really haven’t had that. I thought today these guys really had that. They were tired and pushed through.”

The Bulldogs spent more than three hours trying to work out the kinks as parents and players’ family and friends watched from socially-distanced perches around the stadium. Everybody’s focus was primarily on offense, where Georgia is having to replace nine starters and having to choose a quarterback between two first-year transfers and three others with a total of five late-game appearances between them.

Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, was the first player under center with the first-team offense, followed by sophomore J.T. Daniels, a transfer from USC. Redshirt freshman D’wan Mathis and freshman Carson Beck also got snaps with the No. 1 offense. Junior Stetson Bennett did not.

“The reps came out pretty balanced other than Stetson had fewer,” Smart said. “But we’ve seen Stetson. We know a lot more about Stetson in terms of his time spent with us last year.”

Smart said too much can’t be read into the QB rotation. While Daniels got a lot of work Saturday, Smart said he is still not cleared for contact and couldn’t play in a game at this point.

The quarterbacks didn’t throw the ball downfield as much as they hope to this season. More often, they targeted check-downs on pass plays.

“I don’t think anybody’s separated,” Smart assessed. “As far as a time-table for that, I don’t have one.”

Likewise, Smart said “nobody stood out” among the wide receivers. Sophomore George Pickens, junior Matt Landers and sophomore Kearis Jackson were the first three on the field for the Bulldogs, with Jackson fielding the slot position. That’s where Georgia lost Dominick Blaylock to a season-ending ACL injury Wednesday.

Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland and Owen Condon lined up left to right with the No. 1 offensive line. Smart said right tackle is where the most intense competition is at the moment, with Condon, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound sophomore holding off redshirt freshman Warren McClendon (6-4, 320) and freshman Tate Ratledge (6-6, 317) at the moment.

Cook wasn’t the only player to bust a long run Saturday. So did sophomore Zamir White and a few others. But most of those highlights came as the No. 1 offense went against the No. 2 defense. The 1s-vs-1s was much more of a stalemate.

Accordingly, the No. 1 defense dominated most of the day.

“For every one of those highlights there’s a lowlight on the other side,” Smart said. “For every sack, somebody got beat. … On the long runs, somebody made a mistake; a guy misfitted. So it wasn’t like they went out there and broke 18 tackles. They went untouched for 50 or 60 yards.”

Some other notes and observations from the Bulldogs’ scrimmage Saturday: