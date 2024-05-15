Two more game times, TV networks set for Georgia Bulldogs football games

Georgia announced Wednesday the TV information for two of its football games next season, bringing the total to four games scheduled for ABC telecasts.

ABC will televise the Bulldogs’ games at Kentucky and against Florida in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs will travel to Lexington for a game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and will meet the Gators at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Georgia previously announced the start time for its season opener against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Aflac Kickoff game. That game will kick off at noon Aug. 31 on ABC. Also, the Bulldogs will play at Alabama at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in a game televised by ABC.