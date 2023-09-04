Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding

ATHENS — Another member of the Georgia football team was jailed for driving recklessly, and this time it was a member of the coaching staff.

Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night by Athens-Clarke County police and charged with reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond. Maximum limits typically means more than 20 mph over the speed limit. A police report was not immediately available.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Jones, who starred for the Bulldogs as an outside linebacker from 2011-12, currently works for Georgia football as a player-connection coordinator. He has been a member of the Bulldogs’ football staff in various capacities since retiring from the NFL in 2016.

Just last month, UGA announced that Jones would be inducted into its Georgia’s Circle of Honor. The Circle of Honor is concerned the highest honor for a person associated with the school’s athletic program. It is designed to “pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs.” All recipients must have earned academic degrees.

UGA football players had been cited or arresting for speeding and/or reckless driving a total of 14 times since two members of the program were killed in a high-speed crash Jan. 15. Jones’ arrest is the first for a coach or administrator.

Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged this summer that speeding is a cultural problem within the program and has vowed to do anything he can to stamp it out.

“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart told reporters during a news conference. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has. But certainly for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

Jones, 33, was on the sideline with the team Saturday when the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs opened the season against Tennessee-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Neither UGA nor Jones has responded to a request for comment. Smart is scheduled to address media members at his weekly press conference today at noon.

This story will be updated when more information is available.