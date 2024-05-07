Anthony Edwards’ rise to stardom continues on fast track

That’s 6-0 in the postseason.

Edwards has captured national attention with viral moment after viral moment – on the court and off. Thunderous dunks. 40-point games. Letting Kevin Durant know he is here to stay. A flex after a 3-pointer. Good-natured chastising of veteran teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for fouling too much. Declaring that he is not the next Michael Jordan.

“I feel like it definitely gives me energy, but I feel like I’ve always done that no matter what stage it’s on, regular season or preseason, Edwards told reporters after the Timberwolves’ 106-80 win at Denver Monday. “If I do something nice, I got to let it be known. If I get an and-one, I gotta flex. Make someone fall, I’m going to point that them. It brings excitement to the game so hopefully someone comes back and tries to score on me. That’s why I do it.”

Towns had a more succinct way of describing what Edwards brings.

“Let me put it like this, when Ant is out there talking his (expletive), I know we are in for a good night,” Towns said.

The 22-year-old will flash a big smile as he talks about the team success of the Timberwolves in just in his fourth NBA season after a one-and-done year at Georgia out of Atlanta’s Holy Spirit Prep.

Remember when Edwards caused a stir when he compared himself to Dwyane Wade after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft?

Maybe he was on to something.

Then a 19-year-old, Edwards was asked for his NBA comparison.

“His name is Dwyane Wade,” Edwards said matter-of-factly. “I look on the TV and say, ‘I can be that guy.’ Or, ‘I can be better than him.’”

For the record, Wade posted on social media that “he can be better.” Not bad praise from the 13-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team member and three-time NBA champion.

In these playoffs, Edwards, himself now a two-time NBA All-Star, has averaged 32.2 points, 5.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds in six games. He is a remarkable plus-88.

Edwards shocked the college basketball world when he committed to Georgia over Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas and Duke in March of 2019. Edwards led the nation’s Division I freshmen in scoring with 19.1 points a game. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches and SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press. His collegiate season was cut short in the SEC Tournament due to Covid-19.

“Obviously we’re very proud of him,” then Georgia-coach Tom Crean said after Edwards’ announcement that he was headed to the NBA after just one season. “This is no surprise but, at the same time, this is bittersweet. You knew it was coming; you expected it to come, but it also puts into perspective that we’re not going to get to coach him anymore.”

Doesn’t it seem so long ago when Edwards made that expected announcement? It really wasn’t.

Edwards’ star has continued its rapid rise ever since.

EDWARDS’ STAT LINE

A look at the stat lines from Anthony Edwards during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Game 1 vs. Suns: 36 points, 6 assists, 9 rebounds, +19

Game 2 vs. Suns: 15 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, +15

Game 3 vs. Suns: 36 points, 5 assists, 9 rebounds, +19

Game 4 vs. Suns: 40 points, 6 assists, 9 rebounds, +7

Game 5 vs. Nuggets: 43 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds, +10

Game 6 vs. Nuggets: 27 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds, +18