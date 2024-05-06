Georgia Bulldogs weekly baseball report

Rankings: No. 14

Last Week (4-0)

Tuesday: Defeated Kennesaw State 9-3

Friday: Defeated No. 13 Vanderbilt 10-0 (7)

Saturday: Defeated Vandy 14-4 (8)

Sunday: Defeated Vandy 11-7

This Week

Thursday: at No. 16 South Carolina (32-15, 13-11), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday: at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday: at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Week in review

Just what the doctor ordered. The Bulldogs needed a big week, and they produced one, culminating with the first sweep of a Vanderbilt series in 21 years. It was total domination from start to finish. The first two games ended as run-rule victories, and Georgia was in double-figures again on Sunday.

While the Bulldogs’ explosive offense was the main story again -- they outscored the Commodores 35-11 in the series – Georgia also had some success on the mound. On Sunday, pitcher Zach Harris got his first SEC start and tied his career high with five strikeouts in a four-inning appearance. He improved to 5-0 with the win and has no hits, no runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts in his last seven innings of work. Junior Chandler Marsh continued his comeback and recorded final four outs for his first save.

Once again, though, Charlie Condon’s heroics at the plate eclipsed everything. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore from Marietta hit three more home runs over the weekend, extending his homer streak to seven straight games and giving him 33 for the season. That ties Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who had 33 in 71 games last year, for second in the SEC history in a single season. Condon’s homers so far have come in 47 contests.

Week ahead

With the SEC’s only sweep of the weekend, the Bulldogs moved into a tie for third in the Eastern Division. They’ll face the team with which they’re tied – South Carolina – Thursday through Saturday in Columbia.

The Gamecocks took two of three at Missouri this past weekend. They are 22-7 at home in Founder’s Park this season. South Carolina plays host to Winthrop on Tuesday, while Georgia does not have a midweek game.

Again, the Bulldogs’ power at the plate appears to be the primary differential. Georgia is hitting .306 as a team and enters the series having hit 120 home runs. The Gamecocks bat .272 and have 70 round-trippers. Ethan Petry (17) and Cole Messina (13) have accounted for 30 of those.

With their RPI now up to No. 5 and a No. 8 strength of schedule, the Bulldogs believe they’re in position to host a regional. Winning this series would leave no doubt.

They said it

“If you don’t ever lay in your bed at night and see yourself doing things, then how are you ever going to do them? You’ve got to talk about it. It shouldn’t be this unicorn. You first have to talk about it, then you have to think about it, then you’ve got to believe that you can do it, and that is where we’re at. We’ve got six tough ones left. South Carolina is really good at home and the Florida Gators are fighting for their life so we’ve just got to take one pitch at a time on Thursday.” – Georgia skipper Wes Johnson

“We control our own destiny as far as the post-season goes. We’re focused on the next series but that’s a big part of what we’re playing for right now.” – NCAA home run king Charlie Condon